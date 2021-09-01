China is experiencing an increase in African swine flu cases and has been concealing the exact numbers as the country has the highest rate of pig consumption.

The country has one of the highest rates of pork eating in the world. It also houses approximately half of the world's pig stocks. However, its porcine population has been seriously impacted by a swine fever panzootic (the animal equivalent of a pandemic) that began in 2018 and has threatened herds in several nations, according to The Economist.

African swine fever in China

The haemorrhagic disease is safe to people but lethal to pigs, which are one of China's most important sources of food and a source of income for tens of millions of farmers.

In July, officials announced that there had been 11 outbreaks of the disease since the beginning of 2021, more than doubling the number reported in the previous year. Officials have indicated that the disease's containment efforts are challenging. According to pig industry experts, Beijing is projecting an overly optimistic picture of the disease's containment. The Chinese government refuses to acknowledge it because it is fearful of being obliged to implement similar measures as other countries have.

According to the Economist, during this and previous pandemic outbreaks, some have culled huge percentages of their swine population and rigorously supervised carcass destruction. If it occurs in China, it might result in a year-long disruption in pork supplies. In addition, pork shortages and excessive pricing might enrage the people.

Surge in African swine fever outbreak

Beijing took great measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus, but it is doing considerably less to control the swine. Small family farms in China generate roughly 40% of the country's pork. The majority of them have no idea how to grow pigs in a sanitary manner.

Cofeed and JC Intelligence, two Chinese consultancies that used to give reliable numbers, were both shut down in recent months for no reason. According to reports, some of their employees were detained. The regime's attempt to keep accurate facts hidden has made it impossible for farmers to make breeding and selling decisions. It can also impede supply and make the market more murkier.

China has been bragging about crushing COVID-19, yet the regime is at ease when it comes to African swine fever. Beijing is shown in the early stages of cover-up, as it was with the coronavirus. Beijing had taken drastic precautions to halt the spread of the coronavirus, but the regime's vulnerabilities were exposed this time.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: ANI/Unsplash