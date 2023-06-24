China Reprimands US Envoy After Biden's 'dictator' Comments Against Xi Jinping

Just a day after US President Joe Biden clarified his comment about China's President Xi Jinping, reports are emerging that Beijing has reportedly reprimanded the US ambassador to China over the whole debacle. During his address at a fundraiser earlier this week, the US President referred to his Chinese counterpart as a “dictator”. He later clarified what was his take on China during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, a day after that clarification, reports are emerging that the US ambassador to China Nicholas Burns has received a diplomatic note just hours after Biden made those comments at the fundraiser, Wall Street Journal reported.

Burns faced the brunt of the US President’s comment after Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning condemned Biden’s comments on Wednesday. Ning called Biden’s remarks “extremely absurd” and stated that these comments “seriously violated China’s political dignity” and amounted to “political provocation”, the Guardian reported. A US official told the Wall Street Journal that the Chinese media and the Xi Jinping administration are keeping the whole ordeal with Burns low-profile since they want to maintain the “goodwill” created by the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken's visit to Beijing.

What did Biden say?

During an address at a campaign rally in Kentfield, California, on June 20, Biden touched upon the spy balloon saga and called his Chinese counterpart a “dictator”. "Worry about China, but don’t worry about China. No, but I really mean it. China is real — has real economic difficulties. And the reason why Xi Jinping got very upset in terms of when I shot that balloon down with two boxcars full of spy equipment in it is he didn’t know it was there. No, I’m serious,” he said at the event. "That’s what’s a great embarrassment for dictators when they didn’t know what happened. That wasn’t supposed to be going where it was. It was blown off course up through Alaska and then down through the United States. And he didn’t know about it. When it got shot down, he was very embarrassed. He denied it was even there,” he further added.

Biden’s comments came just a day after Blinken met the Chinese president, a meeting that aimed to improve the US-China ties. However, the comments attracted criticism from Chinese officials. Following this, Biden gave clarity on his comments during an address at a joint press briefing with Prime Minister Modi.

What clarification did Biden give?

In the Thursday press conference, Biden played down the whole ordeal and said that he didn’t believe that his comments will set back US-China relations. “The idea that my choosing and avoiding saying what I think are facts is not something that will change very much,” Biden re-affirmed. “We had an incident that caused some confusion some might say, but Secretary Blinken had a great trip to China, I expect him to be meeting with President Xi sometime in future, I don’t this it has had any real consequence,” he added. During the press conference, Biden reaffirmed that both India and US are cooperating to ensure greater security in the Indo-Pacific region. The contentious region has been at the centre of Sino-US rivalry. Hence it will be interesting to see if Biden’s stance on China and its president have any impact on the amends made by Blinken during his visit.