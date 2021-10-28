China: Researchers Discover Fossils Of Over 200 Million-year-old Bony Fish In Yunnan

Researchers have discovered the fossils of bony Triassic fish discovered in China. The fossils of a new species in the genus Peltoperleidus were discovered in South West China's Yunnan province and date back to over 200 million years ago, reported Global Times. Reportedly, the genus of bony fish has been for the first time found in Asia as they had been previously discovered in Italy and Switzerland.

The researchers who analysed the three fossils have mentioned that each of the fish species had 'tiny, sharp teeth and distinctive scales'. The researchers who observed the two species believe that the discoveries could mean that Peltoperleidus lived approximately 2 million years than previously believed, reported Global Times. The research team from the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology, the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing discovered the fossil.

Yu Min, a palaeontology researcher, told the Global Times that with the discovery, they have now been indicated that they need to further start exploring paleogeographic allocation. Furthermore, Yu Min informed that the fossils discovered in China were previously only discovered in Europe. In addition to ancient fish fossils, the researchers have discovered over 20 types of fossils of aquatic vertebrates and other taxa, including plants, invertebrates, and other groups of bony fishes in Yunnan province, reported Global Times.

Study reveals evolution of fish scales

Earlier in 2019, fish fossils, dating back to approximately 425 million years ago, had revealed information regarding the evolution of scales on bony fishes, reported Xinhua. Scientists had revealed that varied scales were one of the characteristics of fishes. Cui Xindong, a member of a research team from the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology (IVPP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences had analysed the 'morphology and squamation' of scales on five fossils of ancient fish named 'Guiyu oneiros', reported Xinhua. The study had further revealed that the bony fish fossils date back to the Silurian period, between 444 to 419 million years ago. The scientists had further informed that most of the fossils with scales were in small pieces, which made it difficult for them to get full information regarding the morphology and squamation of the scales.

