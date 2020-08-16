China Restaurant Apologises For Weighing Customers Amid Jinping's 'Clean Plate' Campaign

After facing severe criticism, a restaurant in China has apologised for its policy of weighing diners before taking their orders. According to reports, the policy was introduced in an attempt to conform to the national campaign against food wastage that has been recently launched by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

'Operation Clean Plate'

As per reports, the restaurant in question is located in the central city of Changsha and faced harsh criticism on Chinese social media platforms as soon as it unveiled the controversial policy on August 14.

The policy adopted by the restaurant reportedly required prospective customers to stand on a weighing scale and put the data into an app that would then generate a set of meal options based on the person’s weight and the caloric value of the dishes.

As per reports, restaurants across China have begun ‘operation empty plate’ in which diners are encouraged to be thrifty, diligent, and clean their plates so that there is no wastage of food.

However, the Changsha restaurant took it too forward and the hashtags related to the policy of weighing customers were viewed by people more than 300 million times on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. In response to the criticism, the restaurant is reported to have posted an apology online on August 15 and said that it was deeply sorry for the way it interpreted the no wastage of food campaign.

According to reports, Chines President Xi Jinping in response to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and severe floods has asked people not to waste food as these events have caused food prices to skyrocket in China.

Other restaurants that are trying to discourage food wastage are reported to have asked customers to order one dish less than the number of people at the table as opposed to the culture of ordering one 'for the table'.

