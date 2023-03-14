China Resuming Broad Visa Services As Covid-19 Restrictions Start Lifting

China will resume issuing a variety of visas to foreigners on March 15, 2023, following the lifting of broad restrictions that have been in place since the COVID pandemic's emergence, the country's embassy in Washington stated on Monday. According to the embassy statement, visas issued before March 28, 2020, that are still valid will once again permit admission to China, in addition to new travel documents being examined and accepted.

The revised policy would also permit the restoration of visa-free entry for passengers arriving in Shanghai on cruise ships, as well as for specific tourist groups from Hong Kong, Macau, and nations in the ASEAN regional bloc, according to the notification. China did not resume normal travel until late 2022 when protests against the stringent guidelines erupted. Most other nations had by that time resumed international travel.

In apparent retribution of recent Covid-19 testing regulations put in place by those nations on tourists from China, Chinese embassies earlier in January delayed the issuance of new visas for South Koreans and Japanese nationals. Brief web announcements announcing the suspensions were posted by the embassies in Seoul and Tokyo.

Until South Korea relaxes its "discriminatory entrance measures" against China

The Seoul notice, posted on the embassy's WeChat social media account, claimed the restriction will persist until South Korea relaxes its "discriminatory entrance measures" against China. The announcement included visas for business, tourism, and other purposes. The foreign ministry of China vowed to take action against nations that had imposed new virus screening requirements on visitors from China.

Recent reports of at least 10 such cases in Europe, North America, and Asia have experts worried about the lack of knowledge about swiftly spreading virus outbreaks in China. The only thing the Chinese embassy in Tokyo confirmed was a suspension of issuing visas. The notifications seemed to exclusively apply to new applicants; they said nothing about those who already had visas.

The reason behind China's action appears to be its insistence that its citizens be treated equally to those of other nations. A dozen or more nations have imitated the US by mandating a virus test upon arrival at the airport, a negative test before leaving China, or both.

(With ANI Inputs)