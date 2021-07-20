China, Russia 'protecting And Maybe Even Accommodating' Criminal Hackers, Says Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden on July 19 slammed the Chinese and Russian governments for 'protecting and accommodating' criminal hackers. While speaking to reporters at the White House, Biden addressed the recent hacking incidents and said that the US was joining with European nations to expose the scale of China’s activity and will take steps to counter it. He further also added that the investigation into the cyberattack on Microsoft Exchange Server isn’t finished but that the Chinese government bears responsibility.

“My understanding is that the Chinese government, not unlike the Russian government, is not doing this themselves, but are protecting those who are doing it and maybe even accommodating them being able to do it,” Biden said.

US accuse China of Microsoft Exchange hack

Biden’s comment comes as the US and several allies formally blamed China for a massive hack of the Microsoft Exchange email server software and asserted that criminal hackers associated with the Chinese government have carried out ransomware and other illicit cyber operations. Biden’s administration accused China of fostering an 'ecosystem of criminal contract hackers who carry out both state-sponsored activities and cybercrime for their own financial gain'.

The move, though not accompanied by sanctions against the Chinese government, was intended as a forceful condemnation of activities a senior Biden administration official described as part of a 'pattern of irresponsible behaviour in cyberspace'. The group of nations reportedly highlighted the ongoing threat from Chinese hackers even as the administration remains consumed with trying to curb ransomware attacks from Russia-based syndicates that have targeted critical infrastructure.

The broad range of cyber threats from Beijing disclosed included a ransomware attack from government-affiliated hackers that targeted victims - even in the US - with demands of millions of dollars. US officials also alleged that criminal contract hackers associated with China’s Ministry of State Security have engaged in cyber-extortion schemes and theft for their own profit. The European Union and Britain were among the allies who called out China.

(Image: AP/Unsplash)