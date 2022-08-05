China Sanctions Nancy Pelosi & Her Direct Relatives In Retaliation Over Taiwan Visit

In an attempt to mark its further resentment over the recent visit of the US House Speaker to Taiwan, the Chinese government imposed sanctions on Nancy Pelosi. According to a CGTN, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Friday that sanctions would be imposed on Pelosi as well as her immediate relatives. The Chinese administration has taken several retaliation measures since Pelosi concluded her one-day visit to Taiwan on August 3. Apart from launching massive military exercises in the Asia-Pacific region, China has also initiated trade sanctions against the self-ruled democratic island.

According to reports, China has halted the exports of Natural sand to Taiwan and also announced import bans on various Taiwanese firms producing sweets, pastries and other baked goods. Meanwhile, Taiwan's Council of Agriculture (COA) stated that China has temporarily stopped importing goods from several Taiwanese food enterprises. According to the COA, the blacklisted firms include producers of tea leaves, dried fruits, honey, cocoa beans, as well as other edible items.

Taiwan cancels airline flights amid China's massive military drills

Meanwhile, Taiwan has also cancelled airline flights after China fired missiles towards the self-ruled island on Thursday, August 4. The cancellation of flights has also added to the risk of disruptions in the flow of Taiwanese-made processor chips needed by the international automotive and telecom industries. Notably, More than half of the processor chips used in smartphones, cars, tablets, and other devices are manufactured in Taiwan. Chip sales to Chinese manufacturing facilities that assemble the majority of the world's consumer electronics increased by 24.4% to $104.3 billion in 2021, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

US House Speaker Pelosi's Taiwan visit

It is pertinent to mention here that US Speaker Pelosi's visit to Taiwan happened despite the continuous warnings from the People's Republic of China (PRC). In addition to its efforts to diplomatically isolate Taiwan, China has long threatened military action in response to the island nation's efforts to strengthen its de facto independence with the backing of key allies like the US. Notably, Taiwan has countered Chinese aggression by strengthening strategic ties with democracies, particularly the United States, which China frequently opposes.

Image: AP