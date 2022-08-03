China Says FM Wang Yi Has No Plans To Hold Meet With Antony Blinken During ASEAN Meetings

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has no plans to hold a meeting with his US counterpart Antony Blinken, China's Foreign Ministry has announced. The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying in a press briefing on Tuesday, 2 August, confirmed the development. Wang Yi and Blinken are scheduled to attend the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers meeting and related meetings in Phnom Penh, Global Times reported. Wang Yi will meet with foreign ministers of countries like Laos, Brunei, Japan, Sri Lanka and New Zealand to hold discussions on issues of common interest.

Hua Chunying made the announcement regarding no plans of meeting between Wang Yi and Blinken amid the rising tensions between China and Washington over US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, which China considers as part of its territory. Chunying announced that Chinese FM Wang Yi is due to attend the ASEAN-China Foreign Ministers Meeting, ASEAN Plus Three Foreign Ministers Meeting, East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers meeting, as per the news report. In addition, he will also attend the East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers meeting and Foreign Ministers meeting in Phnom Penh, Cambodia from Wednesday to Friday. Speaking at the press briefing, Hua Chunying claimed that the international community has witnessed the provocations of the US that have increased tensions in the Taiwan Strait. Chunying further added, "Secretary Blinken’s words confound black with white and have once again revealed the hegemonic mindset and extortionist logic of some people in the US."

"State Councilor Wang Yi does not have plans to meet Secretary Blinken," Hua Chunying told reporters.

Beijing calls Pelosi's visit to Taiwan 'serious violation' of One-China policy

The US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday, 2 August. After arriving in Taiwan, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that their visit honours the "unwavering commitment" of the US to supporting Taiwan's 'vibrant democracy." After Pelosi arrived in Taiwan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry called her visit a "serious violation" of one-China principle and stressed that it has a "severe impact on the political foundation of China-US relations." Furthermore, the Chinese Foreign Ministry underscored that Pelosi's visit to Taiwan "seriously infringes" upon the sovereignty and territorial integrity of China. It further said that the move "gravely" undermines peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and gives a wrong message to the "separatist forces for Taiwan independence". As per the Global Times report, the People's Liberation Army launched military drills surrounding Taiwan, including long-rang fire drill in Taiwan straits.

"Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi visited China's Taiwan region. This is a serious violation of the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communiques," the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statment.

Image: AP