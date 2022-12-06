China Says It Has Ability To Thwart External Forces Planning Taiwan's Independence

Chinese defence minister's spokesperson Tan Kefei has said that the Chinese People's Liberation Army has the ability to thwart any external actors planning to organise Taiwan's independence. "The Chinese army has the confidence and ability to thwart any external interference and separatist conspiracy aimed at Taiwan's independence," Tan Kefei said during a press briefing. He added that Beijing is committed to peace and stability in the region but refused to rule out the use of force.

Unlike the army of most countries, which are subordinate to the civilians and serve the nation, the People's Liberation Army is not the army of China. It is an army of the Chinese Communist Party. PLA is the world's largest military force and it is composed of the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) military forces, as well as the paramilitary forces of the People's Armed Police (PAP) and the militia and reserve forces. The CCP was founded on the principle of using revolutionary violence to overthrow the existing order and establish a socialist state, and it has always placed a high priority on building a strong military to protect its interests and maintain its power.

PLA and the CCP

The CCP has a tight grip on the military's leadership and operations. The CCP controls the military through its Central Military Commission (CMC), which is responsible for setting the military's strategy and policies. The CMC is headed by the CCP's General Secretary, who is also the President of China, and it includes other senior CCP officials and military leaders. The CMC has the final say on all military matters, and the military's top leaders are all loyal members of the CCP.

In addition, the PLA is closely integrated with the CCP's broader political and social goals. The military plays a key role in promoting CCP ideology and maintaining social stability, and it is involved in a wide range of activities beyond traditional military operations. For example, the PLA runs schools and hospitals, manages state-owned enterprises, and even operates media outlets. Taiwan has never been governed by the CCP and the basis of Beijing's claim is China's imperial rule but Japan has ruled over the island of Taiwan as well.