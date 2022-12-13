China Says It Will Retort After US Imposes New Sanctions Over Human Rights Abuses In Tibet

US sanctions on two senior Chinese officials over alleged human rights abuses in Tibet were illegal, and seriously harmed Sino-US ties, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday. China rejects accusations that it has used harsh policies to quell ethnic dissent and control religious activities in the mountainous Himalayan region of Tibet. The comments came after the US Treasury department said on Friday that it imposed sanctions on Wu Yingjie, the chief of the ruling Communist Party in Tibet between 2016 and 2021, and Zhang Hongbo, a senior public security official in the region.

In response to the US' announcement of proposed sanctions against China, Beijing has accused Washington of turning “a blind eye to its own violations” as reports emerged of sanctions against China’s alleged illegal fishing pratices in the Pacific Ocean and human rights abuses in Tibet. Along with China, Russia has also been subject to fresh US sanctions, the targets include officials allegedly responsible for Russia’s filtration camps for Ukrainians caught behind the front. Groups such as Human Rights Watch have alleged the military has tortured citizens and committed other war crimes.

What are the US sanctions on China?

The Biden administration is set to sanction around 170 largely Chinese entities allegedly involved in illegal fishing throughout the Pacific, which Western officials say Beijing has used not only to feed the world’s largest population, but also to help the Communist government expand its maritime power through the establishment of a network of ports outside of China. One US official said sanctions had also been drafted to list Chinese entities allegedly involved in human-rights abuses against Tibetans. Beijing has used its security forces as part of an effort to control the group, human-rights groups say, from harassing suspected followers of Tibet’s exiled spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama. China and Russia have long been the subject of a host of US sanctions, as US' attempts to put pressure against Moscow’s war in Ukraine and for Beijing’s treatment of political opposition in Hong Kong.

This comes immediately after the top United Nations human rights official Volker Turk said that his office will continue reaching out to Beijing about allegations of abuse in China. The office of former U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet published a report in August stating that China’s detention of Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups in the western region of Xinjiang may constitute crimes against humanity. Bachelet’s successor, High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk, called the report “a very important one” that “highlighted very serious human rights concerns.”

Image: AP