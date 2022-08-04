China Says Lack Of Firm Action Against US' Actions Will Hamper Regional Peace & Stability

The recent visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan infuriated China, and Beijing has once again retaliated that a lack of firm action against America's actions will hinder regional peace and stability. Notably, Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on August 2, disregarding Chinese threats and President Xi Jinping's warning to US President Joe Biden last week to "not play with fire."

"If China does not firmly resist such irresponsible & irrational actions by the US, the principle of respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity will become a dead letter, and the hard-won peace in the region will be undermined," Global Times quoted Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi as saying.

Earlier, on August 3, China's Foreign Minister slammed Pelosi's visit, saying that, despite China's solemn representations, the US House Speaker "brazenly" proceeded with her visit to "China's Taiwan region." According to Chinese media, he went on to say that this move violates the 'One China' principle, infringes on China's sovereignty maliciously, and engages in open political provocations, which has sparked outrage among the Chinese people.

Why is China furious over Pelosi's Taiwan tour?

The visit by Pelosi to Taiwan is the highest-level visit by a US official to the island in the last 25 years. Over the years, the senior US politician has criticised China on numerous occasions. Since the 1970s, the US has upheld a "One China" policy in which it recognises Taiwan as a part of China. However, it also maintains an unofficial relationship with Taiwan, a tactic known as strategic ambiguity or deliberate ambiguity.

Taiwan is frequently threatened by Beijing, which regards the island as a part of China and has never disclaimed the right to use force to annex the territory. The presence of a senior American official in Taiwan would signal to China that the US is in some way in favour of Taiwan's independence.

Further, Beijing has never acknowledged Taiwan as a distinct political entity, insisting that it has always been a province of China. According to Taiwan, the modern Chinese state was formed only after the 1911 revolution, and it was not a part of that state or the People's Republic of China, which was established after the communist revolution.

(Image: AP)