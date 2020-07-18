China Says Not Seeking To Confront Or Replace US As World's Top Technological Power

China has said that it is not seeking to either confront or replace the United States as the top technological power in the world. This comes after US attorney general Bill Barr previously accused the Asian superpower of mounting an "economic blitzkrieg" to replace the US as the world's pre-eminent power and spread its political ideology across the globe. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on July 17 that Beijing will fight against “malicious slander” and other attacks from Washington. She also said that the main concern of China is to make the livelihoods of China’s citizens better while maintaining global peace and stability despite the criticism.

“As an independent sovereign state, China has the right to safeguard its own sovereignty, security and development interests, to defend the achievements made by the Chinese people with hard work, to refuse any bullying and injustice against China, and to fight back against malicious slander and attacks by the U.S. against China,” Hua said at a daily briefing.

The Chinese ministry spokesperson has also said that American officials have “lost their minds and gone mad” while dealing with Beijing. In the development in the months-long war of words between two of the world’s greatest superpowers, Hua Chunying lashed out on US Attorney general Bill Barr who along with other American officials are attempting to criticise China in a bid to shift the narrative from its own domestic political problems. The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said in the press briefing on Friday that “for self-interest and political gain” the US officials “hijack” the public opinion. She further gave an example of sparrow being unable to understand Swan’s ambition and accused the United States of making “serious misjudgement”.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said, "These people, for self-interest and political gain, do not hesitate to hijack domestic public opinion... to the point where they have lost their minds and gone mad.”

"A sparrow cannot understand the ambition of a swan. This is a serious misjudgement and misunderstanding of China's strategic intent," she added.

China dismisses accusations of stealing vaccine research

Meanwhile, as the global coronavirus infections surpass 14 million, China has also dismissed the accusations made by the US that the former is attempting to access US vaccine research with an aim to steal it. Hua Chunying took to Twitter to not only reject the claims made by America but also saying that China is leading the research and development for COVID-19. However, the global death toll of COVID-19 pandemic has reached 597,314 and the United States has recorded over 3.6 million cases of coronavirus infections with 139,278 casualties.

