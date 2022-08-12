The Chinese government continues to launch a scathing attack on the United States over the recent visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan which took place on August 2. In its recent statement, the Chinese Foreign Ministry questioned Pelosi's concerns about democracy and human rights.

"If Nancy Pelosi really cared about democracy & human rights, she would visit Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and Libya to express remorse for the innocent local people who were killed by the US military," stated Wang Wenbin, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, the Global Times reported.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry's remarks came as Pelosi blamed China for "standing in the way" of Taiwan. She also lambasted China for trying to isolate Taiwan, referring to Beijing's recent attempt to prevent the self-governing island from joining the World Health Organization (WHO). The US House Speaker further underscored that the goal of her visit to Taiwan was to help in maintaining the peace in the Taiwan Strait rather than to alter the island's status quo.

US can't allow China to create 'new normal' in Taiwan: Pelosi

According to Pelosi, the US cannot overlook China's provocative drills and warplane intrusions in the Taiwan Straits to create a "new normal" in the self-ruled democratic island. "What we saw with China is that they were trying to establish sort of a new normal. And we just can't let that happen," Pelosi stated at a press conference, as per PTI. Meanwhile, Sun Weidong, China's ambassador to India, claimed that Beijing's stand on Pelosi's Taiwan visit has got the backing of people from over 160 countries. "On Pelosi’s visit to China's Taiwan region, people from over 160 countries have voiced their support for China’s efforts to uphold its sovereignty & territorial integrity," he wrote in a Twitter post.

On Pelosi’s visit to China's Taiwan region, people from over 160 countries have voiced their support for China’s efforts to uphold its sovereignty & territorial integrity. pic.twitter.com/xRKzDmIbeu — Sun Weidong (@China_Amb_India) August 6, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that US Speaker Pelosi's visit to Taiwan happened despite the continuous warnings from the People's Republic of China (PRC). Reacting sharply to the development, China has imposed sanctions on Pelosi as well as on immediate relatives. Besides, it also launched massive military drills in the Asia Pacific region, encircling Taiwan.

Image: AP