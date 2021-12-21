China Says Russia's Proposal On Security Guarantees Help In Bolstering Mutual Trust

Russia’s proposal to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and Washington on security guarantees help in bolstering mutual trust and reduces the risk of conflicts, the Chinese Foreign Ministry told Sputnik. The guarantees also comply with basic norms of international regulations, which are necessary for region and global peace. As speculations of the Putin Administration taking over Ukraine exacerbated, it published its draft security agreements with Washington and NATO. Notably, the military alliance had increased its presence in the Crimean peninsula despite Moscow’s opposition.

Speaking about the same, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said, “Regarding [the] draft proposals on security guarantees for the United States and NATO, made public by the Russian Foreign Ministry, and the impact of the proposals on global strategic stability, China believes that in the current environment, [the] Russian proposals comply with the basic norms of international relations, contribute to increasing mutual trust between countries, reduce the risk of conflicts, defend global and regional strategic stability".

Meanwhile, Beijing also took the opportunity to slam what it labelled as NATO’s ‘cold war mentality. “As the largest military alliance in the world, NATO must abandon the Cold War mentality and ideological prejudices, make more efforts to maintain international and regional security and stability", an official statement read. Although bound to the Soviet Union by the shared communist ideology, China played a third party role in the cold war.

Earlier this week, the Russian Federation believes that its relations with the US are not at the lowest point even as ties between the cold war rivals continue to be severe. Since earlier this year, Russian has been amassing troops on its borders with Ukraine, prompting the US to warn against the imposition of tough sanctions. Regardless, Russian Deputy Foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov, speaking to Interfax News, said that Moscow-Washington relations hadn’t hit rock bottom and that Kremlin was seeking stable and predictable relations with the US.

#Russia is no longer begging for #security in the Euro-Atlantic area like it was sometimes 30 years ago. Now Russia demand it firmly for the benefit of all nations of the region. The world has changed. Has the #US and #NATO policy changed to accommodate the new realities? — Mikhail Ulyanov (@Amb_Ulyanov) December 19, 2021

What is happening at the border?

Russia’s 41st army has been stationed in Yelnya, a town 260 kilometres north of the Ukrainian border. Moreover, recent satellite imagery reveals increased military activity from Russia's 144th Guards Motorized Rifle Division, according to a defence ministry’s statement. The Kremlin blamed the United States joint military exercises in the Black Sea behind Russia’s provocation.

(Image: AP)