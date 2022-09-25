China Says US Conveying ‘very Wrong, Dangerous Signals’ About Taiwan By Supporting Island

Amid the escalating tension in the Asia-Pacific region, the Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China, Wang Yi claimed that the United States has been conveying a "very wrong and dangerous signal" with its recent actions expressing support for Taiwan. These remarks came after Wang and his US counterpart Antony Blinken held a 90-minute meeting in New York, on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly. On Friday, Wang stressed the importance for both sides to mend relations and warned US Secretary of State Blinken that recent relations have "suffered a serious shock" and are at a critical juncture, The Straits Times reported.

Even as his American counterpart emphasised the significance of preserving peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, Wang allegedly told Blinken that the US has no authority to meddle in the way of how the Taiwan problem would be settled, as per the Chinese official news agency Xinhua. According to Wang, the likelihood of a peaceful resolution to the Taiwan matter will decrease if Taiwan's independence efforts become more widespread.

Antony Blinken's remarks on meeting with Wang Yi

Furthermore, referring to the meeting with Wang, Blinken said that they have discussed the need of maintaining open channels of communication and managing the US-China relationship appropriately, particularly during challenging times, according to a readout from the spokesperson Ned Price's office.

In accordance with the readout, the Secretary further emphasized that "the United States is committed to maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait". In addition, he reiterated how crucial it is for the security and advancement of the area as well as the entire globe to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Blinken further highlighted the US's opposition to Russia's attack on Ukraine and warned about the repercussions if the PRC were to assist in its invasion of a sovereign state. He stressed that when their interests align, the US is still eager to collaborate with the PRC.

Infuriated by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the independent island in the month of August, China quickly increased military drills in the Taiwan Strait to unprecedented levels and stopped working with the US on a variety of areas, including military and climate change.

Meanwhile, last Sunday, US President Joe Biden indicated that he would protect Taiwan if it came under an "unprecedented attack" from the Chinese army. Beijing strongly criticized that commitment and lodged an official complaint with Washington.

Notably, Beijing is growing more concerned that Washington is failing to deliver on this vow, despite the White House subsequently clarifying that the official US policy towards Taiwan, which recognises Beijing's claim that Taiwan is a part of China, has not changed.

(Image: AP)