China Scraps Cremation Data From Its Quarterly Report, Withholds COVID Death Toll

As the wrath of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic simmers down, the Chinese administration scrapped the release of the data on number of cremation conducted in the country in the fourth quarter of 2022. With this, Beijing has managed to let go of one of the key indicators of identifying the COVID death toll, in their new quarterly report, South China Morning Post reported (SCMP). The discrepancies surfaced after the Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs released a summary of statistics on marriage and social welfare for the fourth quarter of 2022. The data was released by the ministry after months of unexplained delays.

In the quarterly report shared by the ministry on Friday, one of the key aspects that were missing was the number of cremation held across the country. This came as a surprise since the ministry has been including this data since the 2007 quarterly report, SCMP reported. The delay has also raised concerns because, before 2020, fourth-quarter cremation data was released in the first two months of the following year. In this case, the ministry waited till June to make the data public.

While the plans to release cremation figures were dropped at the national level, several regions across the country also scrapped the release of the cremation service data in their provincial-level quarterly report. Regions like Jiangsu and Zhejiang followed the lead of the Civil Affairs Ministry and did not include the figure in their reports. There are some regions across the country that are yet to release any data at all.

China recorded 4 million cremations during the third quarter

This is the first time the country’s Civil Affairs Ministry scrapped the figures related to cremations. China recorded over 4 million cremations during the third quarter of 2022. However, the data on cremation in the fourth quarter was crucial since this was the time when Beijing drifted away from its draconian ‘Zero-COVID’ policy which ultimately led to a new wave of the deadly virus. This is not the first time Beijing has tried to hide the COVID death toll. In December last year, the Chinese government stopped announcing the daily tally of COVID cases which eventually led to a rise in speculations that the country is trying to “mishandle its COVID reporting”.

While the Xi Jinping administration put the total death toll from mid-December to early February at 83,150, reports started to emerge that the crematorium centers across the country were getting “overcrowded”. Even international bodies like the World Health Organisation urged the Chinese administration to be honest about the death toll. Hence, the recent move by the Civil Affairs Ministry solidified the suspicion that Beijing is trying to hide the death toll.