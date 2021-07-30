China Seals Off Nanjing With 9.3 Mn Residents After Delta Variant Causes Deadly Outbreak

China is witnessing one of its worst resurgences of COVID-19 infections. With a spike in new cases of Coronavirus, the country has been forced to seal off the city of Nanjing, the capital of east China's Jiangsu Province and its 9.3 million residents. As per Ding Jie, vice director of Nanjing's center for disease control and prevention, the rise in cases is being attributed to the Delta variant which has entered the city through the airport. The first cases of the virus were detected in airport workers after a few of them tested positive last week.

China launches 2-rounds nucleus testing

Tightening the restrictions in Nanjing, China has sealed off the capital and has asked residents to stay indoors to avoid potential spread. Additionally, it has also launched two rounds of citywide nucleic acid testing of Nanjing’s 9.3 million residents. Ding Jie has stated that the Delta variant's 'adaptability and higher virus load' makes it easier to contract.

Inside the city, all movie theatres, gymnasiums, indoor swimming pools, bars, bathing venues, mahjong halls, chess, and card rooms, and other public places have been sealed. Restrictions have also been placed on the number of people in pharmacies, wholesale markets, shopping malls, and supermarkets. All non-residents have been asked to stay out and operations of eight long-distance bus stations, bus tour services, and the airport have been closed.

According to Bloomberg, many of the people infected in China, including the Nanjing airport workers, had been fully vaccinated. This also raises questions on the efficacy of China's vaccines. While its Zhefei's COVID vaccine (ZF2001) was recently found to be effective against the rapidly spreading Delta variant, several countries such as Seychelles, UAE, Bahrain had cast aspersions on China's Sinopharm vaccine, after they reported a surge in COVID-19 infections among the fully vaccinated citizens. UAE had also initiated 'booster shots' for those who received the Chinese state-backed Sinopharm vaccine six months after vaccination.

So far, the Delta variant has spread to at least five Chinese provinces and nine cities. Over 112 cases have been detected in the past week in Nanjing.