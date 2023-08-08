China Sees Deaths And Devastation As Rainfall Shows No Signs Of Abating | In Pics

Quick links:
Record-breaking rainfall continued to batter China's northeastern region after Typhoon Doksuri over the weekend.
In the city of Shulan, the death toll climbed to six and at least four people went missing after five consecutive days of heavy rains.
As per the local disaster relief agency, more than 18,900 locals were evacuated from the city which is home to about 700,000 people.
Streets, homes, and factories experienced severe waterlogging as average precipitation reached 111.7 mm.
In Heilongjiang’s capital of Harbin, reservoirs and rivers surpassed safety levels and 41,600 hectares of crops were ruined.
The flooding also ravaged roads and washed away bridges, particularly in Baoding city's Yesanpo Scenic Area.
Millions of lives have been disrupted, and everyday activities have come to a complete stop in the extreme weather conditions.