China Sees Deaths And Devastation As Rainfall Shows No Signs Of Abating | In Pics

Record-breaking rainfall in northeastern China has led to extreme flooding, multiple deaths, destruction of roads and bridges, and waterlogged homes.

China flooding
Image: AP

Record-breaking rainfall continued to batter China's northeastern region after Typhoon Doksuri over the weekend. 

China flooding
Image: AP

In the city of Shulan, the death toll climbed to six and at least four people went missing after five consecutive days of heavy rains. 

China flooding
Image: AP

As per the local disaster relief agency, more than 18,900 locals were evacuated from the city which is home to about 700,000 people. 

China flooding
Image: AP

Streets, homes, and factories experienced severe waterlogging as average precipitation reached 111.7 mm. 

China flooding
Image: AP

In Heilongjiang’s capital of Harbin, reservoirs and rivers surpassed safety levels and 41,600 hectares of crops were ruined.

China flooding
Image: AP

The flooding also ravaged roads and washed away bridges, particularly in Baoding city's Yesanpo Scenic Area. 

China flooding
Image: AP

Millions of lives have been disrupted, and everyday activities have come to a complete stop in the extreme weather conditions. 

China flooding
Image: AP

Last week, flooding near Beijing and Hebei claimed the lives of at least 22 people. 

China flooding
Image: AP

Large-scale search and rescue operations are underway across the nation.

