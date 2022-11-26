China Sees Third Consecutive Day Of Record High Covid Cases Despite Curbs & Mass Protests

For the third day in a row, China recorded a high number of COVID-19 instances on Friday, November 25, breaking the country's daily infection mark.

According to the official media outlet Xinhua, around 35,909 COVID-19 cases were recorded, which included 3,405 locally transmitted cases as well as 31,504 local asymptomatic cases. The most recent number did not include the imported cases. There were no additional COVID-19 fatalities on Friday, bringing the total to 5,232.

Furthermore, China reported 32,695 new local infections on November 24, including 3,041 symptomatic cases and 29,654 asymptomatic cases. Before that, China on November 23 had the most daily COVID-19 infections since the pandemic's beginning. According to the official news portal Global Times (GT), "Chinese mainland reported 3,927 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 27,517 new local asymptomatic cases."

'China dealing with most complicated situation,' says top officials

Earlier, China's top health official stated that the nation is now dealing with the "most complicated and severest anti-epidemic situation" since the coronavirus first appeared. According to Liu Xiaofeng, the deputy director of the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as stated by GT, China is at the "most critical and toughest moment" of the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, as strict lockdowns were enacted to stop the coronavirus's spread, violent protests broke out throughout China. Social media has seen videos of mass fury that perfectly capture the suffering of Chinese folks. The majority of the riots have taken place in Guangzhou, where residents have resorted to tearing down barricades to get out of lockdown zones and throwing objects at police.

In a distressing video posted on Twitter, a lady was held by masked officers who may be making her to take the COVID-19 test. Another video shows a violent altercation between residents and law enforcement in a location littered with downed fences and barriers.

However, the controversy is not only a result of China's rigorous zero-COVID policy; it is also related to the Foxconn fiasco. At Foxconn, the largest plant for making gadgets such as iPhones, employees were protesting about low pay and working conditions. The Chinese police targeted these protestors. Online videos show hundreds of police officers hitting thousands of demonstrators while wearing white masks, coats, and shields.

