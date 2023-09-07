China Sending Delegation To N Korea To Celebrate Its Founding Ahead Of Kim's Russia Visit

A Chinese delegation led by Vice-Premier Liu Guozhong is expected to visit the ally North Korea on the occasion of the country's 75th founding anniversary. The visit by the Chinese delegation is felicitated by the official invitation extended by North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party, according to Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency. It remains unclear what events the Chinese officials will attend or whether they will meet the authoritarian leader Kim Jong Un. The latter has been bolstering ties with Moscow and Beijing as nuclear tensions escalated with Washington, Seoul and Tokyo.

The development comes amid reports that the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia soon for an in-person meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two countries will discuss the resumption of North Korean arms sales to boost the replenished arms that have been exhausted in the ongoing war in Ukraine.

North Korea's Kim to make the trip to Russia?

A source at the Biden administration has confirmed that North Korea's Kim will make the trip to Russia in September to hold talks about arms supply. Some reports suggest that the meeting could happen as early as next week in the eastern Russian city of Vladivostok. Russia's President Putin is expected to attend an annual economic forum that is scheduled for September 10-13. As North Korea is ready to supply the artillery shells and other ammunition to Moscow, it will seek energy and food aid and advanced weapons technologies in return, according to the experts.

North Korea's Kim had previously hosted the delegations led by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chinese Communist Party Politburo member Li Hongzhong. The two counterparts attended a mega military parade in Pyongyang and Kim gave Russia's Defense Minister Shoigu a tour of the arms exhibition. Speaking at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol pushed for the United Nations to pressurise the states in fulfiling their obligations and ban the use of nuclear armament. South Korean leader urged Pyongyang to adhere to the Security Council resolutions of the UN and limit its nuclear programme, according to a statement released by Yoon's Office.