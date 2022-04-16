China Sends Advance Jets To Disputed Areas Of East & South China Seas, Calls It 'training'

China has started sending its most advanced fighter jet, J-20, for patrolling the East and South China Seas, reported Chinese state media, Global Times. Citing military experts, the media outlet stated that the deployment is aimed to “better safeguard China’s airspace security and maritime interests”.

Earlier versions of the J-20 used Russian engines but they have since been replaced with twin engines made in China. The stealth jets were revealed to the public with domestically-produced engines in 2021 at Airshow China.

A spokesperson for the J-20’s state-run manufacturer, Ren Yukun added that the deployment of these aircraft for patrolling was basically a “training routine" for the J-20 to begin conducting patrols now that it's equipped with Chinese engines, as per the media report.

American, Chinese jets came in close proximity

It is to note here that China’s announcement pertaining to J-20 came just weeks after the United States General Kenneth Wilsbach, the commander of US Pacific Air Forces, said US F-35s and Chinese J-20s came into close proximity with each other over the East China Sea. Beijing sending its most advanced aircraft over the East China Sea and the South China Sea is notable as both those regions have been long contested with overlapping territorial claims by a number of nations.

China has vastly claimed all of the South China Sea as its sovereign territory. The Chinese government has also been ramping up and militarizing its facilities there. Beijing, as per CNN, has turned islands in the South China Sea into military base ships and airstrips, allegedly creating a maritime militia that could amount to thousands of boats. Even in the East China Sea, China claims sovereignty over the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands or Diaoyu Islands. In recent years, the US has also reiterated its promise to defend the Japanese islands in case foreign aggression takes place.

According to CNN, the deployment of the J-20 over disputed areas of the East and South China Seas implies two things -- ‘China's increased confidence in its military abilities, and its warning to other countries with a stake in the territorial dispute.’

Image: AP/Unsplash

