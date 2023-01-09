China Sends Three New Satellites Into Space In First Launch Of 2023

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), China's state-owned aerospace company, has confirmed that three new satellites were launched into space from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern island province of Hainan, making it the first space launch this year.

The launch was carried out on Monday using a modified version of the Long March-7 carrier rocket at 6:00 a.m. local time (22:00 GMT on Sunday), according to a report in Sputnik.

First satellite under the Long March rockets series

CASC later confirmed that the spacecraft had entered its planned orbit successfully. According to a Xinhua report, the Shijian-23 satellite is mainly used for scientific experiments and technical verification, whereas the in-orbit verification tests of new technologies such as space environment monitoring are served by the Shiyan-22A and Shiyan-22B satellites.

CASC's latest launch was the 459th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

What is China's Long March carrier rocket series?

China's Long March rockets are a combination of spacecrafts that comes under the family of expendable launch system rockets operated by the China Aerospace and Technology Corporation. All rockets under this mission are named after the Chinese Red Army's 1934–35 Long March military retreat during the Chinese Civil War.

Till now, the Long March series has successfully completed over 450 launches, including missions to low-Earth orbit, sun-synchronous orbit, geostationary transfer orbit, and Earth-moon transfer orbit.

The rockets under this mission that have made their maiden flights include Long March 5, Long March 6, Long March 7, Long March 11, and Long March 8. Whereas the Long March 5 has a low-Earth orbit carrying capacity of 25,000 kilograms, and a geosynchronous transfer orbit carrying capacity of 14,000 kilograms.

Image: AP