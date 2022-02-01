China Sentences 47 Steel Company Officials For 'falsifying' Air Pollution Data

In the latest move to intensify clampdown on firms violating environmental rules, China sentenced 47 steel company officials for ‘falsifying’ air pollution data. Citing court documents, the municipal government said in a statement on its WeChat channel that officials working at four mills in Tangshan city near Beijing, which is also the country’s top steelmaking hub, were handed jail sentences from six to 18 months along with a fine.

The latest prison sentences come in line with China’s push to clean up its significant source of air pollution. In the past decade, Chinese authorities have moved to ramp up environmental controls especially on the steel industry to improve air quality. According to media reports, China has set the target of having over 530 million tons of capacity in the “ultra-low emissions” category by 2025. But, the four Chinese steel making companies, according to authorities carried out "illegal production by interfering with automatic monitoring facilities and falsifying automatic detection data, and released a large amount of pollutants such as sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides".

The statement by the municipal government stated, “On January 27, 2022, the Tangshan Intermediate People's Court organized four courts of Lunan, Lubei, Kaiping and Guye to pronounce judgments on 4 environmental pollution cases in our city. Courts in the four places sentenced 47 defendants in charge, directly responsible and directly involved in the four iron and steel enterprises involved in the case, to fixed-term imprisonment ranging from 6 months to 1 year and 6 months, and fined them.”

“The two iron and steel enterprises that committed the crime of the environmental pollution crime unit were sentenced to fines of 4 million and 7 million yuan respectively. The courts of the four places invited deputies to the National People's Congress, members of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and the principals of key iron and steel enterprises in their jurisdictions to participate in this centralized sentencing event,” the statement in Chinese had added.

China’s long-running environmental crackdown

The sentencing of nearly 50 officials working in a steel company in January came as a part of China’s long-running environmental crackdown in the steelmaking hub. Last year in March, Tangshan Jinma and the other three mills were found guilty of not complying with the cuts on production which were placed in a bid to reduce pollution. As per the statement by the municipal government, “the four companies carried out illegal production by interfering with automatic monitoring facilities and falsifying automatic detection data, and released a large amount of pollutants such as sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides.”

“After the court trial, it was found that the four companies had falsified data, discharged pollutants in excess of the standard, seriously polluted the atmosphere, endangered the health and safety of the people, and constituted the crime of polluting the environment,” it added.

(Image: Unsplash/Representative)

