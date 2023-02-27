China Set To Install Its Third-largest Optical Telescope On Pamir Mountains

China is set to place a new optical telescope on the Pamir Mountains that will be the third biggest of its kind in the country. As per Xinjiang Astronomical Observatory under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the instrument will be installed at the Muztagh observatory, which is located in Akto County of the Xinjiang region.

The optical telescope, which is 1.9 meters tall, is the third biggest optical telescope in China. It is slated to begin operating in June next year, according to Xinhua News Agency. The Muztagh observatory, which will be home to the telescope, is situated 4,520 meters high.

The observatory's best vision, which refers to the sharpness of the telescopic image, can reach 0.4 arcseconds. During winter, the moisture level in the site's atmosphere is usually less than 2 millimeters, and the magnificent Mount Kongur restricts the light interference from cities, according to Wang Na, director of Xinjiang Astronomical Observatory.

New telescope to be set up at Muztagh observatory

This makes Muztagh a rare observation site, and also makes it a strong competitor to other world-class optical observatories, Wang added. Furthermore, he said that the observatory looks forward to being at the forefront of more projects relating to astronomy and research.

The latest initiative is a part of China's relentless efforts to boost its astronomical potential and become a world leader in space exploration. Recently, the country boasted its three decades of achievements in manned spaceflight through an exhibition at the National Museum of China.