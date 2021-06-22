China Sets 'no Probe' Condition For UN Human Rights Chief's Visit To Xinjiang & Uyghurs

China, which has been repeatedly called out for its human rights abuse on millions of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, has stated its conditions, seemingly declining a United Nations probe into the violations. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet had called for meaningful access to verify the serious reports of human rights violations and the genocide of Uyghur Muslims, the largest ethnic minority in the northwestern province of Xinjiang. However, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lijian Zhao on Tuesday said Bachelet is welcome for a "friendly visit" but not to pursue an investigation.

"We welcome the High Commissioner to come to China to visit Xinjiang. We have long issued an invitation to the High Commissioner to come to China for a visit to Xinjiang and we are in communication on this issue. This visit should be a friendly visit with the aim of promoting bilateral exchanges and cooperation rather than to pursue a so-called investigation with the presumption of guilt," Zhao said.

We welcome the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to visit Xinjiang, but it should be a friendly visit to enhance exchange & cooperation, not a so-called “investigation” based on presumption of guilt. pic.twitter.com/3hyENCLtTa — Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) June 22, 2021

UN seeks meaningful access to Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region

In her address to the 47th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva on Monday, Bachelet said, "I continue to discuss with China modalities for a visit, including meaningful access, to the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region and hope this can be achieved this year, particularly as reports of serious human rights violations continue to emerge."

Earlier this year in the 46th session of the Human Rights Council, she had expressed concerns over "the patterns of human rights violations, including reports of arbitrary detention, ill-treatment and sexual violence in institutions; coercive labour practises; and erosion of social and cultural rights".

Bachelet, in her remarks to the Council, had also sharply criticised China's crackdown in Hong Kong after imposing the National Security Law to take control of the former British colony

The US and the European Union besides many other countries have accused China of committing genocide against the millions of minority Muslim Uygurs in Xinjiang and called for an international probe by human rights groups. However, China has been vehemently refuting allegations of interning millions of Uygurs in mass detention camps.

Genocide of Uyghur Muslims

About 11 million Uyghurs - ethnic Muslims - live in the northwestern region of Xinjiang. Attempting a systemic cleansing of the indigenous population, the Chinese government has allegedly imprisoned more than a million people and subjected them to severe ill-treatment, forced sterilisation, forced labour, suppression of Uyghur religious practices, political indoctrination among several other human rights issues, while those not detained also face intense surveillance, religious restrictions, forced labour, and sterilizations.

According to international media reports, most people in the camps have never been charged with crimes and have no legal avenues to challenge their detentions. The detainees seem to have been targeted for a variety of reasons, according to media reports, including travelling to or contacting people from any of the twenty-six countries China considers sensitive, such as Turkey and Afghanistan, attending services at mosques, having more than three children, sending texts containing Quranic verses.

The United States sanctioned officials and blacklisted dozens of Chinese agencies linked to abuses in Xinjiang. In 2021, it determined that China’s actions constitute genocide and crimes against humanity. The countries participating in the recently held G7 summit openly called out China for its human rights abuse of Uyghur Muslims.

China's imposition of National security Law in Hong Kong

It has now been a year since the adoption of the National Security Law in Hong Kong SAR (Special Administrative Region). The draconian law threatened the autonomy of the city which led to widespread protests by Hong Kong civilians in 2020.

Michelle Bachelet, the UN Human Rights Commissioner, said her office has been closely monitoring the situation and the chilling impact the new law has had on the civic and democratic space, as well as independent media. Bachelet's statement was in reference to the police crackdown on journalists and the independent media houses whose employees face persecution.

She underlined that since July 1 last year, 107 people have been arrested under the National Security Law and 57 have been formally charged, with the first case coming to trial later this week.

"This will be an important test of independence for Hong Kong's judiciary in its willingness to uphold Hong Kong's obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, in accordance with the basic law," Bachelet said.

Pakistan's hypocrisy on human rights violations

Pakistan which has always pedalled propaganda against India over the issue of Jammu and Kashmir has maintained silence on the issue of the Uyghur Muslims genocide. When asked why Pakistan never raises the issue of Uyghur Muslims, PM Imran Khan said, "Our relationship with China is as such that whatever issues we raise with China is always behind closed doors. Because Chinese society is such and we respect them. We have economic ties with China, they are our neighbour. They have been very good to us in our most difficult times. So, we respect the fact that we have concerns we talk about that behind closed doors."

China under the lens

China has been facing widespread criticisms across the globe for a range of issues. China's imposition of the draconian national security law in Hong Kong subverting the autonomy and freedom of the city and the genocide of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang province has brought the world's attention to the Xi Jinping led communist regime's practice of human rights violations within the country's jurisdiction, attracting criticism from the international fora.

The global community has also called out China's aggression in the Indo-Pacific waters and the South China sea with the US, India, Japan and Australia forming "the Quad" to keep the Chinese aggression under check. China's misadventure in Ladakh while indulging in a faceoff with the Indian Army has also been criticised by the Global community.

Moreover, the precise origin of COVID-19 to date remains a mystery as the WHO investigating team was not given complete access by China to probe the origins of the virus and several international reports have pointed to the fact that the virus may have been a lab leak and not a naturally occurring phenomenon; thus the global community is demanding transparency from China over the probe into the COVID-19 origins.