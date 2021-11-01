China: Shanghai Disneyland Shuts Down For Two Days After Guest Tests COVID Positive

Shanghai Disney Resort has been put under temporary lockdown on Sunday evening as a guest who had visited the park tested COVID-19 positive after returning home in another province. The Shanghai Disney Resort authorities have closed the park as Shanghai city health workers and police had reached the spot to conduct mass testing of the people who were in the theme park, reported AP. The authorities did not allow the people to leave the Shanghai Disney Resort until they all tested COVID-19 negative.

Shanghai Disney Resort closed

The Shanghai Disney Resort in a notice released on their website informed that they have closed Shanghai Disneyland and Disneytown between November 1-2, 2021. Furthermore, Shanghai Disney resort in a notice stated that they will inform about the date of resuming operations to the guests. Moreover, they apologized for the inconvenience caused to the people and assured the guests impacted by the closure that they will be paid a refund. The Shanghai Disney Resort in a notice said, "In order to follow the requirement of pandemic prevention and control, Shanghai Disneyland and Disneytown will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, November 1-2, 2021. We will notify guests as soon as we have a confirmed date to resume operations. We apologize for the inconvenience and will provide a refund or exchange for all guests impacted during this period. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation!."

Since the pandemic began, Chinese authorities have been conducting mass testing, imposing lockdown and travel restrictions in the country to control the spread of the COVID-19. The latest example of this came on 31 October when an individual tested COVID-19 positive and the authorities discovered that the person had visited Disneyland on Saturday, 30 October, AP reported citing local media. The Chinese authorities on Sunday night conducted tests of thousands of families and visitors who were stuck in the theme park as they waited for their negative COVID test. The Chinese authorities on Monday, 1 November announced that all 33,863 people who had been at the park over the weekend had tested negative for COVID-19, reported AP. Furthermore, the authorities mentioned that the people have been told to get tested again over the next two weeks.

COVID-19 situation in China

According to China's National Health Commission, as on 31 October, the Chinese mainland had 9,604 cases of imported confirmed infections taking the overall COVID-19 cases to 97,151 confirmed cases. The total number of fatalities reported due to COVID-19 China is 4,636. Of them, 91,701 patients have been cured and discharged from the hospital.

Inputs from AP

Image: Pixabay/Unsplash/RepresentativeImage