China: Shanghai Eases COVID Lockdown Restrictions; 'prevention Zones' Established

As China has been dealing with the worst COVID-19 situation since the 2020 outbreak, the Shanghai administration on Friday announced that nearly 12.38 million Shanghai residents, or over half of the city's population, have now been moved to lower-risk zones, allowing them to leave their houses.

Shanghai, which is struggling with a heavy COVID-19 outbreak, had put the whole city under lockdown at the beginning of this month, though it has gradually eased certain restrictions on residential areas where no positive cases have been found in two weeks, CNBC TV18 reported.

China's financial hub, Shanghai, has assigned three categories of risk to each housing unit, classifying those that haven't seen a COVID-19 positive case in 14 days as "prevention zones", enabling inhabitants to engage in appropriate activities. At a press conference, Zhao Dandan, deputy director of Shanghai's health commission, said, "The number of people in the sealed and controlled zones has clearly fallen," CNBC TV18 reported.

It is worth mentioning that China, which is one of the last nations to implement a zero-COVID policy, has been working to eliminate all infections by enforcing strict lockdowns and transferring all patients to secure institutions. Since China is coping with the worst COVID-19 situation, the healthcare system has burdened too.

Residents in Shanghai shared stories of misery

In addition to this, people in Shanghai, China's largest metropolis, have little choice but to suffer as a result of COVID-19 restrictions and regulations. Many residents in the city have been sharing stories of their misery, with many citing a shortage of food, medication, and other essentials.

However, certain markets and pharmacies were reopened later, according to the administration. This came after photos and videos circulated online depicting citizens who were out of food, breaking into a shop and shouting for assistance.

The plight of the residents was also seen in a video that was shared on social media, showing people in Shanghai screaming from high-rise apartments after they were under lockdown for 7 days straight.

Residents in #Shanghai screaming from high rise apartments after 7 straight days of the city lockdown. The narrator worries that there will be major problems. (in Shanghainese dialect—he predicts people can’t hold out much longer—he implies tragedy).pic.twitter.com/jsQt6IdQNh — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 10, 2022

According to media reports, residents of Shanghai have been under a strict lockdown since April 1 as part of China's "zero covid" policy. According to multiple reports, the 26 million residents have been "dreading" being unable to leave their houses and have been "starving to death" as a result of relying on government ration supplies that were plagued by numerous logistical issues.

(Image: AP/ Shutterstock)