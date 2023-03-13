China Should Steadily Push For The Reunification Of Taiwan, Says President Xi Jinping

After securing a historic third term as president from the country's rubber-stamp parliament, China's President Xi Jinping has said that Beijing will keep steadily pushing for reunification with Taiwan. "We should steadily push for the reunification of the motherland," he said, whilst speaking at the closing meeting of the first session of the 14th National People’s Congress, as per a report from TASS.

"China should work to achieve greater self-reliance and strength in science and technology, promote industrial transformation," he said. The Chinese President further lashed out at "bullying foreign powers" that were working to stifle the Chinese economy and exert more influence throughout Asia. "The Chinese people have become the masters of their own destiny," he said, referring to "reunifying" with Taiwan. "The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation has entered an irreversible historical process."

Meanwhile, China's new premier, Li Qiang said that "I have noticed that some in the US have been fanning discussions about the severing of ties with China in recent years. Sometimes the topic gets much attention in the media. Yet, I don’t know how many people could benefit from it".

He pointed out the fact that the US and China conducted trade worth $760 billion last year. All this suggests that China and the United States can and should cooperate," he said, adding "containment and pressure will not benefit anyone". Since 1949, Taiwan has been under its own administration after the remaining Kuomintang forces, led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975), sought refuge on the island following their defeat in the Chinese Civil War. Despite this, Taiwan has maintained the flag and other symbols of the Republic of China that were in use on the mainland prior to the rise of the Communist Party. However, Beijing considers Taiwan to be one of its provinces.

Here is what you need to know about the Taiwan conflict

The roots of this conflict can be traced back to several historical and political factors:

Chinese Civil War: After the end of World War II, the Chinese Civil War broke out between the Communist Party of China (CPC) led by Mao Zedong and the Nationalist Party of China (KMT) led by Chiang Kai-shek. The CPC emerged victorious and established the People's Republic of China on the mainland in 1949, while the KMT retreated to Taiwan and established the ROC government there.

One China Policy: The PRC government claims Taiwan as a part of its territory, and considers the ROC government to be illegitimate. The PRC has never renounced the use of force to reunify Taiwan with the mainland, and has attempted to isolate Taiwan diplomatically and economically in order to pressure it to reunify.

International recognition: The PRC is recognised as the sole legitimate representative of China by most countries in the world, including the United Nations. As a result, Taiwan is not a member of the UN and has limited diplomatic recognition from other countries.

Democracy in Taiwan: Taiwan has become a vibrant democracy with a separate political identity, separate from that of mainland China. As such, Taiwan has resisted attempts by the PRC to reunify the two countries under a single government, and seeks to maintain its independence.

US involvement: The US has long been a supporter of Taiwan and has provided military and economic assistance to the ROC government. The US also maintains unofficial relations with Taiwan, although it officially recognizes the PRC as the sole legitimate representative of China.