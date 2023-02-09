China Slams Biden's Recent Remark On Xi Jinping, Rejects Offer Of Talks Amid Balloon Row

Amid the 'spy' balloon row, the spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry, Mao Ning, has criticized US President Biden's statements. Biden, in a recent interview, disclosed that he had warned President Xi Jinping during a phone call last summer that China could lose Western investments if it supported Russia's actions in Ukraine, as per a report from Sputnik. Mao Ning said that these statements are irresponsible and go against proper diplomatic protocol. Biden also mentioned during an American TV interview that while President Xi has significant economic challenges, he also has great potential.

"Such statements by the US side are extremely irresponsible and violate the foundations of diplomatic etiquette. China expresses acute dissatisfaction and strongly opposes this," Mao said, during the briefing. Relations between US and China have gotten sour after a Chinese spy balloon made its way to the US. This spy balloon was flying over several US states, including Montana, which is home to missile silos that house America's inter-continental ballistic missile.

China rejected US' offer of talks between defence ministers

According to a report from South China Morning Post, China has declined a phone call offer from the United States regarding the neutralisation of the Chinese balloon, claiming that the US is creating an "information war" about the incident. A spokesman for China's defense ministry, Tan Kefei, stated that the US proposed a phone conversation between the defense ministers of both countries to discuss the matter, but the US insisted on using force to attack the balloon, which he said goes against international practices and sets a negative precedent.

“Given that this irresponsible and seriously erroneous approach by the US did not create a proper atmosphere for dialogue and exchanges between the two militaries, China did not accept the US proposal on the phone call between the two defence ministers,” said the defence ministry spokesman. Meanwhile, according to a report from CNN, the Pentagon has said that it is certain the balloon was not a civilian object.