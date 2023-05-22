China Slams G7 Nations With Accusations Of 'smears And Slander' In Diplomatic Retaliation

Following the issuance of a communique during the recently concluded G7 summit held in Japan, the G7 nations have been accused by Beijing of engaging in a collaborative effort to "smear and attack" China, in light of concerns expressed regarding Beijing's "militarisation activities" in the Asia-Pacific region.

In the aftermath of the summit, the Chinese government took action by summoning the Japanese ambassador to formally protest, while cautioning the UK to refrain from "slandering" China to prevent any additional harm to their bilateral relations. Concurrently, Chinese regulators deliberately announced during the weekend that Micron Technology, a US chip firm, had not passed a security review and would consequently be prohibited from being utilised in critical infrastructure projects within China, reported UK's The Guardian media outlet.

On Saturday, the G7 released a communique expressing its desire for "constructive and stable relations" with Beijing. The document emphasized the importance of "de-risking" rather than "de-coupling" from the relationship with China, while France cautioned against perceiving the summit as anti-Beijing. However, the communique also highlighted several significant concerns, including the militarisation in the East and South China Seas, China's stance towards Taiwan, as well as human rights issues in Xinjiang and Tibet.

The leaders of the Quad group, consisting of Australia, India, Japan, and the US, conveyed a subtle but apparent criticism of Beijing by advocating for "peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific maritime domain."

The statement firmly expressed opposition to destabilising or unilateral actions that aim to forcefully or coercively alter the existing state of affairs. The diplomatic language used in the statement seemingly alluded to China's economic strategies to exert influence over less prosperous nations, as well as its military expansion in the Pacific region.

China accuses G7 of 'hindering international peace'

China’s ministry of foreign affairs on Saturday accused the G7 of “hindering international peace, undermining regional stability and curbing other countries’ development”.

China's deputy foreign minister, Sun Weidong, summoned the Japanese ambassador on Monday to officially protest against what the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs described as the "hype around China-related issues" during the summit. Sun accused Japan of collaborating with other participating nations at the summit, engaging in "activities and joint declarations … to smear and attack China, grossly interfering in China’s internal affairs".

In response to remarks made by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the Chinese embassy in Britain issued a response on Sunday. The embassy stated that while China posed the most significant challenge to global security and prosperity, it urged other major economies not to sever ties with China. The statement from the embassy called on the UK government to refrain from slandering and smearing China, emphasising that such actions would only contribute to further deterioration of China-UK relations.

“The relevant remarks by the British side are simply parroting words from others and constitute malicious slanders in disregard of the facts. China firmly opposes and strongly condemns this,” it said.

The official news outlet Xinhua reported that the G7 “covered many topics but unfortunately ended with a focus on interfering in the internal affairs of other countries and hindering their development”.

It said the communique “unwarrantedly depicting the country as a trouble-maker”, and that it and other documents “hype up China threats, (and) make a truce out of reach regarding Ukraine crisis”.

In spite of Beijing's discontent, US President Joe Biden expressed optimism during a press briefing on Sunday, stating that he anticipates forthcoming improvements in the relationship between the United States and China.

“In terms of talking with them, I think you’re going to see that thaw very shortly,” Biden said.