China Slams G7's Statement On Taiwan, Says Stand On Foreign Meddling Remains 'unambiguous'

China slammed the G7 nations on May 16, following the group's remarks on Taiwan and Xinjiang. Beijing also demanded that the G7 stop imposing illegal penalties on other countries and stop stationing bombers and warships near the borders of other countries.

It is worth mentioning here that the Group of Seven nations expressed concern on May 15 about the situation in and around the East and South China Seas, and advised Beijing to avoid threats, coercion, intimidation measures, or the use of force. They also demanded that China grant impartial monitors access to Xinjiang and Tibet.

"China is delivering a firm protest to the G7 presidency," Chinese foreign ministry representative Zhao Lijan said at a press briefing. He further added, "Our stance on the issue of Taiwan and foreign interference in the affairs of Hong Kong as well as Xinjiang remains unambiguous."

The US State Department had previously been chastised by Chinese authorities for attempting to undermine the one-China principle by removing comments from its website, including those stating that "the United States does not support Taiwan independence."

"Stop engaging in political manipulation of Taiwan-related issues," Beijing said, adding that "there is only one China in the world."

Xinjiang problem has affected China's relations with Western countries

At the same time, the Xinjiang problem has hampered China's relations with Western countries, as the US, UK, EU nations, and their allies have sanctioned various businesses and individuals, accusing China of setting up labour camps for ethnic minorities in the region. Beijing dismisses the allegations, claiming that the authorities are just carrying out a deradicalization effort in Xinjiang to remove support for extremist groups such as the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), which is linked to al-Qaeda (terrorist organisation).

Since 1949, when communist forces won the civil war, Taiwan has been governed separately from the rest of China. Taiwan, formally the Republic of China, is an East Asian Republic that shares maritime borders with China; however, following the civil war, it was divided into two self-governing entities: the People's Republic of China (PRC) and the Republic of China (ROC). Despite the separation, China's "One China Policy" regards Taiwan as an integral part of the country.

Image: AP