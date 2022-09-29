China Slams Kamala Harris Over Taiwan Remarks; 'US Not In Position To Talks About Rules'

The US is not in a "position" to talk about rules and order as they cannot keep their own word, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said. Wenbin made the statement in response to a question about US Vice President Kamala Harris' statement that Washington will continue to bolster ties with Taiwan. The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that he had noted the statement made by Harris in Japan where she accused Beijing of "undermining" the international rules-based order.

Wang Wenbin stressed that US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a "provocative" visit to Taiwan and referred to it as "country." He said that Pelosi's visit "seriously violated" the sovereignty and territorial integrity of China and affected ties between Washington and Beijing and added that the US has recognized one China and Taiwan is its part.

He stressed that Washington has stated that it has no intention to get involved in China's internal matters and infringing China's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Further, he called on the US to follow its commitments and return to the "three China-US Joint Communiques and the one-China principle in their "true and original form." Wenbin urged the US to follow the one-China policy and oppose "Taiwan's independence activities."

"Speaking of rules, keeping one’s commitment is the most basic rule. If the US cannot even keep its own word, in what position is it to talk about rules and order? A country like that could only become a disruptor of international rules," Wang Wenbin said. "We urge the US to faithfully honor its commitments and return to the three China-US Joint Communiqués and the one-China principle in their true and original form, reaffirm its commitment to the one-China policy in the simple and straightforward way, and state its opposition to all Taiwan independence separatist activities with absolute clarity," he added.

Kamala Harris accuses China of 'undermining' international rules-based order

US Vice President Kamala Harris accused China of "undermining" key elements of the international rules-based order. She made the remarks while speaking at the USS Howard at the Yokosuka Naval Base in Japan. Harris further emphasised, "China has flexed its military and economic might to coerce and intimidate its neighbours." She said that China used Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan as a pretext for an "unprecedented show of military force." Harris stated that they expect China to continue its "aggressive behaviour" as it tries to undermine the status quo unilaterally. She underscored that the US will continue to oppose any unilateral change to the status quo. She asserted that Washington will continue to support Taiwan's "self-defense, consistent with our longstanding policy" and called it a "vibrant democracy" and said that the US will continue to "deepen unofficial ties" with Taiwan.

"China is undermining key elements of the international rules-based order. China has challenged the freedom of the seas. China has flexed its military and economic might to coerce and intimidate its neighbors," Kamala Harris said. "And we have witnessed disturbing behavior in the East China Sea and in the South China Sea, and, most recently, provocations across the Taiwan Strait," she added.

