China Slams United States For Labelling TikTok As A ‘national Security Threat’

The government of China has denounced the labelling of TikTok as a ‘serious threat’ to the national security of the United States. Beijing has accused Washington of “spreading disinformation” after the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Christopher Wray said that 'TikTok poses a serious national security threat to the United States'.

China’s spokeswoman from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mao Ning dismissed the charge at a press briefing when asked by the reporters to comment on the development, reported RT World. The Chinese spokeswoman alleged that Washington was merely attempting to discredit a large Chinese firm presenting tough competition to Western social media giants.

China ironically preaches to the US on disinformation

“Spreading disinformation and then using it to hobble Chinese companies has become a go-to tool used by the US government. China is firmly against this,” RT World quoted Mao Ning as saying.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman further urged the American officials to “act more responsibly and take more credible steps” while respecting and keeping under observation “the international rules that emphasize fairness, openness and non-discrimination.”

The recent flare-up of accusations between Washington and Beijing came following a US Homeland Security Committee hearing on Tuesday addressing “worldwide threats to the homeland”. At the hearing, Republican Representative Diana Harshbarger alleged that TikTok– a Chinese-owned social media platform– was “designed to hook American children” on social media. She further cited recent reports informing that the social media platform plans to monitor specific users “for the purposes of surveying individual US citizens.”

Meanwhile, TikTok has denied having the intent to track US citizens telling Forbes that it “does not collect precise GPS location information from US users, meaning TikTok could not monitor US users in the way the article suggested.”