China Slams US For 'fabricating Lies' After Washington's 'murder' Accusation At UN

China has accused the United States of “fabricating lies” after Washington blamed Beijing and UN agencies for the “murder of millions of baby girls”. The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) also expressed regret over the accusations levelled by US Education Secretary Betsy DeVos at a UN General Assembly meeting to mark the 25th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women.

Speaking at the women’s conference, Betsy said that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is attacking Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities by subjecting women to forced sterilization, forced abortion, and forced birth control. She highlighted the alleged mass detention and intrusive surveillance system that the CCP has put in place to “sinicize and control every aspect of Uyghur life.”

“Since 1995, the Chinese Communist Party has been responsible for the murder of millions of baby girls through brutal population controls on an industrial scale, unfortunately with support from UN agencies,” she said.

Read: US Blames China For 'murder Of Millions Of Baby Girls'; Slams Population Control Measures

Read: Full Page Pro-China Advertorial In Indian Newspaper Alarms Netizens: 'Would Xinhua Allow?'

In a separate statement, State Secretary Mike Pompeo said that the CCP continues to use censorship and arbitrary detentions to crack down on the freedoms of expression and association of China’s women’s rights advocates. He reaffirmed the US’ commitment to the economic, political, and social empowerment of all women.

“We call on the international community to condemn the egregious and ongoing abuses against women perpetrated by the People’s Republic of China’s one-party state,” he added.

'Completely unfounded'

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a regular press briefing that the government attaches high importance to protecting women's rights, adding that the accusations of forced sterilisation on Uyghurs are “completely unfounded”. The spokesperson claimed that the Chinese government protects the rights and interests of all ethnic minorities in equal measure, with “preferential population policies” toward minorities groups.

“This is another lie fabricated by Pompeo...Facts are facts. The international community will not be fooled by the lies of Pompeo,” she said.

Read: 'Pakistan Conspiring With China To Make Gilgit Baltistan 5th Province': Activists At UNHRC

Read: UN Summit Decries Slow Progress On Women's Rights; US Calls China 'worst Violator'