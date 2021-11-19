China Slams US For 'politicising Beijing Olympics'; Says It Could Harm Athletes' Interests

China on Thursday commented on the “politicization of Beijing Olympics” saying it would harm the interest of athletes from all over the world. Addressing media reporters in the Chinese capital, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian highlighted the significance of the games and said that the 2022 Winter Olympic Games and the Paralympic games are “stages for athletes from all over the world.” Notably, his remarks came in response to a previous statement by US President Joe Biden, who said that he was mulling a diplomatic boycott of the winter games.

“The 2022 Winter Olympics Games and the Paralympic Games in Beijing are the stages for athletes from all over the world, and they are the real protagonists of the upcoming Games,” he said adding that “any politicisation of sport violates the Olympic spirit and harms the interests of the athletes of all the countries.”

This comes as the highly-anticipated virtual summit between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping concluded on Tuesday noon (Beijing time). During the video conference which lasted more than three and a half hours, both the leaders exchanged views on bilateral relations and issues of common interest, Chinese state media Global Times reported. It is to mention that the summit came as tensions rise between the two countries on issues like Taiwan, trade and human rights.

Soaring tensions between China & US

It is pertinent to mention that the US and China have remained geopolitical rivals for decades and relations between them have further frayed due to Beijing's aggressive claims of sovereignty along the South China Sea fuelled by Chinese engagement in testing high-tech projectiles. In response, Biden has staked out a broader foreign policy strategy toward China that involves managing and succeeding in competition with Beijing but avoiding conflict. At times, the US President has also firmly condemned China over human rights abuses and other practices.

However, this has only complicated his administration’s climate efforts as disputes over commitments to tackle climate change are the latest flashpoint in tensions between US and China. Biden has rebuked China, saying that Jinping’s decision to skip the UN climate summit was a “big mistake”. China, on the other hand, hit back at America over the criticism.

Image: AP