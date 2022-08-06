China Slams US, NATO & 'sidekicks' Including Australia For Pushing World Closer To War

After Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong publicly slammed Beijing’s military drills around the sovereign territory of Taiwan labelling the Chinese PLA's activities as “deeply concerning, disproportionate and destabilising” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying accused the "US and its sidekicks" of "moving the world closer to war."

Speaking at a press conference, Hua asserted that the military escalation in the Asian region was caused entirely by US Speaker Pelosi, other US politicians, US-led NATO countries and its sidekicks [referring to allies] including Australia who still grossly interfere in Beijing's internal affairs, and undermine PRC's sovereignty and security.

"Chinese people will never allow any foreign force to bully, oppress, or subjugate us. Anyone who would attempt to do so will find themselves on a collision course with a great wall of steel," Hua threatened. "China has acted in legitimate self-defence only after the US made this egregious provocation. Our countermeasures are necessary as a warning to the provocateurs and as a step to uphold our sovereignty and security," she furthermore stressed.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson questioned, "the US and its sidekicks" for accusing China of “overreacting” as it kick-started long-range fire drills and launched ballistic missiles towards the self-ruled island. "If they [the US and its allies] truly care about regional peace and stability, why hadn’t they stood up and tried to dissuade Pelosi early on?" Hua asked. She further slammed the US as responsible for deteriorating peace, stating that it could have well prevented it.

China's foreign ministry spokesperson lambasted the US for undermining China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, adding that Beijing's military countermeasures "are justified, necessary and proportionate, and there is nothing excessive about them." Beijing slammed the US as a provocateur of the regional conflicts, adding that the Biden administration and Washington's allies such as NATO and Australia must "assume the entire responsibility for it."

“I hope that the US and its handful of ‘buddies’ will realise that if they do respect the principle of democracy, then they should hear and respect the voice of the more than 1.4 billion Chinese people," Hua asserted.

'All consequences arising must be borne by US, allies': Beijing's FM

Hua's remarks came as Canberra's foreign policies analyst widely slammed China in a piece published in The Australian, accusing China of inching the world “a few steps closer to war” which now appears "more possible, more imaginable” as Chinese naval warships and fighter aircraft have conducted live-fire military exercises around Taiwan close to the median line for the first time. As per Taiwan's military, China's PLA's fighter jets and naval warships are "simulating a full-fledged attack" on the self-ruled main island as missiles landed within 12 nautical miles of Taiwan’s coast.

Hua justified PLA's military belligerence, stating at the presser that Beijing's measures are about "staunchly safeguarding regional peace and stability and international law and basic norms in international relations." She lambasted US and the US-led NATO countries for destroying regional stability, saying China will "not sit by and watch; we will not allow any room for Taiwan independence separatist forces" and that "all consequences arising therefrom must be borne by the US and allies."

Hua told reporters that despite China's warnings, Pelosi made the visit which was "completely unnecessary" and was an egregious provocation that now comes with serious consequences. "The US turned a deaf ear to all of those and just let the visit happen," she iterated adding that it will not allow the US to see itself as a “world policeman” or an “international judge," a tone that has often been hurtled by its ally Russia as it justified Ukraine's invasion. "This is a fight against hegemony, against interference and against secession," China stressed echoing Russia's remarks, adding that Beijing is a "victim of foreign aggression" and refuses to be treated like Iraq, Syria, or Afghanistan.