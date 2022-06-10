China Slams US' New Arms Sale To Taiwan; Says 'stop Playing With Fire' On Taipei Question

Amid the soaring tensions with the US over Taiwan, a Chinese mainland spokesperson has now asked Washington to postpone an upcoming arms sale to Taipei, adding that "it will only further damage the interests of Taiwan compatriots and push them into fire". This comes as United States announced a $120 million sale of ship parts, ship system parts, and related equipment to Taiwan on June 8, the fourth arms deal signed by the American President Joe Biden.

"We firmly oppose US arms sales to China's Taiwan region," Ma Xiaoguang, spokesman for the State Council's Taiwan Affairs Office, said in a statement on June 9.

The decision, he added, was a significant violation of the one-China principle and the three joint communiques between China and the United States, particularly the August 17 communique. It's a display of support for 'Taiwan independence' forces, and it's a "severe breach of the US' vow not to assist Taiwan independence," he continued.

The US arms sale to Taiwan "seriously violate the one-China principle and the stipulations of the three China-US joint communiques ... gravely undermine China's sovereignty and security interests, and severely harm China-US relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. It will only further damage the interests of Taiwan compatriots and push them into fire," Ma said.

He further added that the DPP (Democratic Progressive Party) administration on Taiwan tries to buy weapons and employs force to refuse unification with the mainland. He cautioned the DPP officials to stop their provocative acts of collaborating with foreign forces in the name of "independence" right away.

China's remarks come ahead of US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin's first meeting with his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore this weekend.

Taiwan's defence ministry announced a $120 million arms sale

Zhao and Ma's comments came after Taiwan's defence ministry announced a $120 million arms sale for "naval ship spare parts and related technical assistance" on June 9. The sale, according to the government, is intended to help Taiwan keep its navy vessels adequately equipped and restocked, and it is set to go into force next month. China often criticises the United States for its support for Taiwan, claiming that it amounts to intervention in its domestic affairs.

Chinese President Xi Jinping told Biden on the March call that if the issue was not handled properly, it may have a destabilising impact on the relationship between the two countries, and has referred to China's pursuit for control of the democratically run island as a "historic mission." Since the beginning of the Ukrainian conflict, the United States has increased its support for Taiwan, with a delegation of senior senators visiting the country in April. China reacted to that visit by conducting air and naval exercises near the island.

Image: AP