China warned South Korea and the United States on Thursday to not “provoke a confrontation” with North Korea amid the rising tensions in the Korean peninsula. These remarks come in response to South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol's trip to the United States. According to the Israeli news outlet i24 News, the comment from China came after the United States and South Korea warned that North Korea would face the ‘end’ of its regime if it decides to take the nuclear route. Earlier this month, the delegations from Russia and China blamed the US and its allies for the rising tensions in the Korean peninsula.

"All parties should face the crux of the (Korean) peninsula problem and play a constructive role in promoting a peaceful settlement of the issue," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning warned. “There is no need for deliberately stirring up tensions, provoking confrontation and issuing threats,” she added. On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden and his South Korean counterpart announced a new agreement at the White House in which the US agreed to deploy a nuclear-armed Submarine in South Korea. This would be happening for the first time in the country’s water since the 1980s.

“What the US does is full of Cold War thinking, provoking bloc confrontation, undermining the nuclear non-proliferation system, damaging the strategic interests of other countries, exacerbating tensions on the Korean peninsula, undermining regional peace and stability, and running counter to the goal of the denuclearisation of the peninsula.” Ning asserted as per South China Morning Post. “The United States has put regional security at risk and intentionally used the issue of the [Korean] peninsula as an excuse to create tension,” she added.

China blames the ‘ironclad alliance’ for the tensions

In a joint press conference on Wednesday, Biden lauded the ironclad alliance between the two countries, CNN reported. “The alliance formed in war and has flourished in peace,” Biden asserted. “Our mutual defence treaty is iron clad and that includes our commitment to extend a deterrence – and that includes the nuclear threat, the nuclear deterrent. They’re particularly important in the face of DPRK’s increased threats and the blatant violation of US sanctions,” he further added. Following the announcement, the officials made it clear that such assets will not be stationed permanently and stated that there is “no plan” of deploying tactical weapons in the Korean peninsula as well.

Earlier this month, delegations of Russia and China blamed the US and its allies for the rising tensions in the Korean Peninsula. According to Sputnik, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko held a meeting with the Chinese special envoy to North Korea Liu Xiaoming in Moscow. During the meeting, the two parties agreed that Washington and its allies bear the responsibility for the escalations of conflict in the region. "The parties discussed in detail the current situation around the Korean Peninsula. The parties agreed that Washington and its allies are responsible for the current escalation and contrary to their own obligations, refuse to conduct a dialogue with North Korea on providing it with security guarantees and take practical confidence–building measures, on the contrary, they are increasing large-scale military exercises in the region that are provocative," the Russian Foreign Ministry concluded in the statement issued on April 18.