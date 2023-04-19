China Speeds Up Construction Of Its New Station In Antarctica; Is It A Matter Of Worry?

China has reportedly made "significant progress" in the construction of its fifth research facility in Antarctica, according to a report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a Washington-based think tank. Satellite imagery taken by Maxar in recent months revealed new support facilities and groundwork for a larger structure at the site, which had experienced a period of dormancy after construction began in 2018. China has touted the research station as a means to expand its scientific investigation in the Antarctic, but the CSIS report suggests it could also potentially be used for intelligence collection purposes. The development underscores China's growing presence in Antarctica, according to a report from CNN.

China's efforts to establish a research presence in Antarctica are part of a larger trend, with countries like the United States, Britain, and South Korea also operating research stations on the frozen continent. However, concerns have arisen regarding the potential dual-use of China's facilities in the context of increasing power competition with the United States and Western worries about Beijing's assertive foreign policy and surveillance capabilities.

The new research station, located near the Ross Sea, is strategically positioned to "fill in a major gap in China's coverage" of Antarctica and reportedly includes a satellite ground station, raising possibilities of intelligence collection, according to the CSIS report. This development underscores the geopolitical implications of China's presence in Antarctica and the evolving dynamics of global competition in the region.

New project may enable China to collect intelligence from Australia and New Zealand

The new station might allow China to “collect signals intelligence from US-allied Australia and New Zealand” and “collect telemetry data on rockets launching from newly established space facilities in both countries,” reads the report. China has set up four scientific research bases in Antarctica since 1984, as confirmed by the Chinese Academy of Sciences. In a 2022 report on China's military, the Department of Defense noted that China's strategy for Antarctica includes the utilisation of dual-use technologies, facilities, and scientific research, which could potentially enhance the capabilities of the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

Despite this observation, China has emphasised the scientific nature of its activities in the region, maintaining that its ambitions in Antarctica are solely focused on scientific research. This highlights the complex intersection of scientific, military, and geopolitical interests in Antarctica, with China's activities there drawing attention and scrutiny from other nations.