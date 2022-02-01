China 'struggling To Tackle' Effect Of One-child Policy As Birth Rate Continues To Decline

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Chinese Communist Party [CPC] has been struggling to tackle the critically lower birth rates within the country due to the communist regime’s controversial one-child policy, ANI reports. Only 10.62 million babies were born in Beijing last year, significantly lower than the 12.02 million in 2020, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. This is the lowest ever recorded birth rate in the history of China. Population in China aged twenties and early thirties have been reluctant to enter into parenthood, and the “all-powerful” Communist Party of China seems powerless to do anything about it, reports New York Times.

Men now far outnumber women in China

In China, the mid-aged population has been refraining from starting a family. “Unlike their fathers and grandfathers, who worked long hours at their jobs so they could buy an apartment, get a wife, and raise a family, these coddled only sons have trouble getting out of bed in the morning,” an ANI report revealed. “It's not just indolence; it's an entire way of life,” it added.

The mid-twenties and thirties' Chinese population are 'tangping’ers’ it continued, explaining that the term implies “to lay flat" -- dedicated to doing just enough to get by in life. And in addition to that problem, men far outnumber women in China, especially in rural areas, and China now has 30 million “surplus” men that critically outnumber the women and hence the competition for a bride is fierce. As a result of this, the majority of the Chinese men do not want to get married and women are focused on building careers, not marriages.

A Chinese feminist Xiao Meili widely criticized the policy shift of the Chinese Communist Party, as she complained that “women’s uteruses are not spigots, to be turned on and off at will by the state," according to NY Post.

She was referring to China’s recent announcement that it will allow couples to have up to three children as opposed to one child after the census data depicted a steep decline in the country’s overall birth rates. Chinese premier Xi Jinping scrapped the decades-old one-child policy in 2016 after the meeting of top Communist Party officials. But the cost of living and burden of responsibility has deterred the Chinese population from having babies. Communist officials, although believe that China’s population will stabilize at its present 1.4 billion, it remains unclear how they plan to overcome these challenges. Despite substantial government efforts to stimulate population growth countrywide, and its rigorous attempts to control the demographic disaster, China's birth rate has fallen to its lowest level in six decades, 1960. In 2021, last year only 10.62 million children were born in China in 2021 but the mortality rate was a whopping 10.14 million.