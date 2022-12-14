China Sues US At WTO Over Semiconductor Chip Export Controls As Tech Race Escalates

The US imposed export restrictions on China's semiconductor industry back in October, to ensure Beijing does not develop the capability to manufacture advanced semiconductors, as that would give Beijing an advantage in the sphere of emerging technologies. At that time, it wasn't clear how effective these export restrictions would be, as the Netherlands was not joining them. Now, as per a report from Newsweek, the Netherlands has agreed in principle to join the export measures.

This is a rather crucial development. The Netherlands is home to ASML, which is a Dutch company that specializes in the production of lithography systems for the semiconductor industry. These systems are used in the manufacturing of integrated circuits (ICs), which are the building blocks of modern electronics. ASML's lithography systems are considered to be among the most advanced in the world, and they are crucial for enabling the production of high-performance and high-density ICs.

Importance of access to ASML's technology

ASML's technology is considered indispensable for the production of advanced semiconductors because it enables the production of smaller, more powerful, and more efficient semiconductor chips. The company's extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography systems are able to produce high-resolution patterns on semiconductor wafers, which allows manufacturers to create chips with more transistors and smaller feature sizes. This is essential for the production of advanced semiconductors, as it enables the production of chips with increased performance and functionality. Additionally, ASML's systems are able to produce chips at a high output, which is crucial for meeting the demands of the semiconductor industry.

Without access to the most-advanced chip-making hardware, China's ambitions to become a champion in emerging technologies will suffer a critical blow. The pace at which China's semiconductor industry advances will slow down to the pace of a snail, whilst China's geopolitical competitor, the US, will continue to make progress. US imposed the export restrictions and passed the CHIPS act, aimed to reshore semiconductor manufacturing to US, at a critical time.

China sues US at the WTO for imposing export controls

Although China is the largest manufacturer of electronics, the US and allies continue to control root access. If the US didn't act, Beijing's semiconductor industry would have reached a stage where it won't have to rely on the US. Beijing realises that grave consequences these export restrictions will have on China. It has now started a case against the USA in the WTO, slamming US' decisions as "protectionist". "China's lawsuit in the WTO is a necessary way to address our concerns through legal means and to defend our legitimate rights and interests," read a statement from China's ministry, as per a report from Newsweek.

The US has defended its decision by using the rationale of "national security". "As we have already communicated to the [People's Republic of China], these targeted actions relate to national security, and the WTO is not the appropriate forum to discuss issues related to national security," said spokesperson for the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, Adam Hodge. In recent years, semiconductors have become an increasingly important factor in the geopolitical competition between the United States and China. Semiconductors are the building blocks of modern electronics, and they are essential for a wide range of technologies, from smartphones and computers to military equipment and advanced manufacturing systems.

Semiconductors and geopolitics

Semiconductors play a crucial role in the ongoing geopolitical competition between the United States and China. These tiny, but incredibly powerful, components are used in a wide range of technology and are essential to the functioning of modern society. The United States has long been a leader in the semiconductor industry, with American companies dominating the market.

In the United States, the semiconductor industry is a major source of economic growth and technological innovation. The United States is home to some of the world's leading semiconductor companies, such as Intel and Qualcomm, and the industry employs over a quarter of a million people in the country. In addition, the United States is a leading exporter of semiconductors, with exports totaling nearly $50 billion in 2019. However, in recent years, China has made significant strides in the development of its own semiconductor industry, and is now seen as a major competitor to the United States. In China, the government has made the development of a domestic semiconductor industry a top priority, with initiatives like the "Made in China 2025" plan aimed at boosting the country's technological capabilities.

Why are semiconductors important?

One of the key reasons why semiconductors are so important in the US-China geopolitical competition is their use in military applications. Semiconductors are essential for the development of advanced weapons systems, such as missiles and radar systems. The geopolitical implications of this competition are significant. As countries around the world become increasingly dependent on technology, the ability to produce and control semiconductors gives a nation a significant strategic advantage. For example, a country with a strong semiconductor industry would be able to develop advanced military technology and infrastructure.

The United States and China are both heavily invested in the development of new technologies, and their ongoing competition in the semiconductor industry is a reflection of this broader competition. In order to maintain their technological edge, both countries are investing heavily in research and development, as well as in the construction of new semiconductor manufacturing facilities. As a result, both the United States and China have heavily invested in their semiconductor industries in order to gain a strategic advantage in the military sphere. In addition to their use in military technology, semiconductors are also essential for a wide range of civilian applications. They are used in everything from smartphones and computers to medical equipment and automobiles. As a result, the ability to produce high-quality semiconductors is also a key factor in a country's economic competitiveness. Root access to advanced semiconductors can be used as a coercive tool during times of war, cutting off the enemy nation's access to advanced semiconductor and stopping its military modernization.