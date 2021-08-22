China Suspends CCP Member For 'disloyalty' Over 'gaining Benefit' From Internet Companies

Chinese Communist Party has expelled a former top Chinese internet censor Peng Bo. The party's disciplinary watchdog accused Peng of being "disloyal" to the party, according to ANI. China’s ruling Communist Party has expelled Bo and accused him of a range of crimes. The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection in s statement said that he deviated from the party's decisions.

Peng Bo expelled from party

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection accused Bo of "disloyalty" to the party, ANI reported citing The Star. The party accused Bo of failing to supervise the internet industry when he was the Deputy Chief of the Cyberspace Administration of China. The commission in a statement informed, "Investigations have found that Peng Bo has lost his faith and was disloyal to the party". The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection mentioned that the Bo strayed from the party's decisions.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection added that the "plans laid down by the Party Central about the propaganda struggle over the internet". Bo has also been accused of misusing his authority for his personal gain. According to ANI, Bo sought benefits from internet companies and resisted investigations by the party. A few months back, China's internet regulator had overseen the deletion of more than 2 million posts containing "harmful" discussions of history. This was at a time when there were preparations to mark the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) 100th anniversary in July. Earlier, the Cybersecurity Administration of China's website had invited people to report posts that "distort" the history of the party.

It should be noted here that China heavily censors the internet and social media platforms for content not in alignment with party policies. They also censor the internet and social media content that questions the party and state media's version of history and current events, according to AP. Earlier this week, China's crackdown on internet industries had taken an intrusive turn with the government tightening control over data gathered by companies about the public consumers. The new law, which will come into effect from November 1, restricts companies from misusing or selling customer data without their knowledge or permission, allowing it to be used for fraud or unfair practices such as charging higher prices to some users.

IMAGE: AP

Inputs from AP, ANI