China Suspends Poultry Imports From Tyson Foods Plant Over COVID-19 Fears

As the United States-based food plant, Tyson Foods recently reported a ‘cluster’ of COVID-19 infections among employees, China reportedly suspended poultry imports from the company. On June 21, the General Administration of Customs confirmed that several employees had been tested positive at the plant. According to an international media outlet, China’s announcement of the suspension of the poultry imports has pertained to the plant on Berry Streets in Springdale, Arkansas.

Last week, the US-based company reportedly said that 481 of its workers recently tested positive for the deadly virus at the location in Arkansas. While speaking to an international media outlet, Tyson Foods said that they were confident that their products were safe. The company also added that they were hopeful the consultations between the US and Chinese governments will resolve the matter.

Meanwhile, the company also pointed that the World Health Organisation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the US Department of Agriculture and the US Food and Drug Administration, all agree that there is no evidence to support the transmission of COVID-19 associated with food. However, the Chinese officials reportedly warned that the virus could be ‘hidden’ on the packaging of imported frozen food products. The Chinese health officials also vowed to strengthen inspections of all shipments that have already made overseas.

While the US and Chinese government are yet to resolve the issue, Gary Mickelson, a spokesperson on Tyson Food said, “At Tyson, our top priority is the health and safety of our team members, and we work closely with the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service to ensure that we produce all of our food in full compliance with government safety requirements”.

PepsiCo factory shuts down

Meanwhile, as China has been reporting new cases of COVID-19, the country has been taking extra precautions to curb the spread at an early stage. Recently, at least one employee tested positive of COVID-19, PepsiCo China also suspended all its operations of food processing plants in Beijing.

Chinese media reported that the director of corporate affairs at PepsiCo greater China Fan Zhimin said on June 21 that the plant had suspended its operations on June 15 which was also the day one at least one employee contracted the novel coronavirus. However, he did not clarify the number of cases that have been recorded among the staff since then. Fan also noted that the entire factory was sanitized and most of the employees were working remotely.

(Inputs: AP)

