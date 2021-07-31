China: Taishan Nuclear Plant Shuts Down Its Reactor For Maintenance After Minor Damage

A Chinese nuclear plant has shut down one of its reactors for maintenance after minor damage to fuel rods, the operator said on July 30. According to BBC, China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN) said that it had shut Unit 1 at the Taishan nuclear plant in Guangdong after "lengthy" talks with technicians. The company said that a “small amount of fuel damage” had occurred, adding that both reactors at the plant have “maintained safe and stable operations throughout” and the faulty unit is “completely under control”.

It is worth noting that Taishan is the first site in the world to have this kind of reactor. The type of reactor - known as EPR - is also set to be built in other countries, including Finland, France and at Hinkley Point C in the UK. CGN on Friday said that engineers will now find the cause of fuel damage and replace the damaged fuel rods.

The latest move comes after the French co-owner of a nuclear power plant warned of problems serious enough to warrant a shutdown. The spokesperson for Electricite de France (EDF) said that the damage to the fuel rods at China’s Taishan Nuclear Power Plant, located in southern Guandong province, are serious enough to warrant shutdown. It was a “serious situation that is evolving,” he said.

China denies danger at nuclear plant

Back in June, it was also revealed that the French company Framatome - an EDF subsidiary that supports operations at Taishan - had warned of an “imminent radiological threat” at the plant, promoting the US government to investigate the possibility of a leak. The firm had also accused the Chinese safety authority of raising the acceptable limits for radiation detection outside the plant in a bid to avoid having to shut it down. However, the Chinese authorities, on the other hand, denied any danger at the plant, and said that there was “no abnormality in the radiation environment" and the safety of the plant was "guaranteed”.

The Chinese nuclear safety administration had acknowledged an increased level of radioactivity in the primary circuit in one of the two reactors due to damaged fuel rods. But also said that it was “completely different from a radiological leakage accident" because the "physical barriers are safe”. China even denied raising the acceptable limits of radiation. It said that the levels were "still within the range of allowable, stable operations”.

(Image: AP/Twitter)