China Takes Control Of US Consulate: Know Why Beijing Specifically Chose Chengdu

Beijing revoked the license for the US consulate in Chengdu as a retaliatory measure after the United States ordered China to shut down its consulate in Houston. Chinese Foreign Ministry Wang Wenbin had said in a statement that the move is a “legitimate and necessary response to the unreasonable measures by the United States”.

The United States has five consulates in mainland China - in Guangzhou, Shanghai, Shenyang, Chengdu and Wuhan – apart from consulate general for Hong Kong and Macau. Following China’s indication of “equal countermeasure”, speculations were rife over which US consulate will be shut down.

Why Chengdu?

As the services of Wuhan consulate was already disrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic, its closure wouldn’t have been the “equal countermeasure” China wanted. Hu Xijin, editor the Global Times, a mouthpiece of Chinese Communist Party, wrote in a column that the United States will suffer only a small loss if China asks it to shut down its consulate in Wuhan.

“I believe if China decides to close a US consulate in China as a tit-for-tat retaliation, it won't choose the Wuhan. Such a choice will be too much to the US advantage,” he wrote.

Hong Kong could have been another option but it would have escalated the already heightened tensions between the US and China over the national security law and the city’s autonomy. Chengdu consulate’s closure holds significance since it provided America strategic contacts with several key regions including the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR). The consulate also covered the border area with Myanmar and a section of the India-China border.

Wang told a news conference on July 24 that some staff of the US Consulate General in Chengdu engaged in activities “inconsistent with their capacities to interfere” in China's internal affairs and undermine China's security interests. “China has made specific requirements on the ceasing of all operations and events by the Consulate General. Reciprocity matters in diplomacy,” said Wang, emphasising the need of “tit-for-tat retaliation”.

