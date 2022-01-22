China on Friday took a jibe at Washington, accusing the latter of "hypocrisy" after US President Joe Biden's administration ordered Facebook-owned social giant WhatsApp to share user data. Speaking at a regular press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian mocked the US for its "double standards" for selling Tomahawk Cruise Missiles to Australia and at the same time imposing sanctions on Chinese firms, alleging that they are engaged in unspecified "missile technology". Lijian's statement comes after a Forbes report earlier this week claimed that the US Drug Enforcement Administration sought conversations of users based in China and Macao for "snooping purposes".

"Nearly everything the US accuses China of turns out to be their own evil. Well, perhaps it is American humour," Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Friday, as quoted by Sputnik.

Lijian also noted that the US recently sanctioned three Chinese companies for involvement in unspecified "missile technology development and proliferation" activities. "This is a typical hegemonic action," he said. He further demanded an explanation on why Washington sold cruise missiles carrying nuclear warheads and dubbed the deal as a part of the US' "double standards".

Biden administration orders WhatsApp to monitor IP address of target users

Notably, China's backlash comes against a Forbes report which cited federal documents ordering WhatsApp to "monitor IP addresses and numbers which targetted users were communicating," as well as intricate details about the user location and circumstances. The report also underscored that the US federal agencies were plying on a 35-year-old American surveillance law to secretly track WhatsApp users, without any formal explanation whatsoever.

The report is seen as a major drawback for the White House after it had accused Chinese hardware manufacturers of prying into classified information of foreign government. Biden's administration had raised concerns over China's "irresponsible and destabilising behaviour in cyberspace." Nevertheless, the Forbes report mentioned that in November 2021, DEA investigators directed WhatsApp to snoop into user data using "pen register," under the 1986 Pen Register Act. WhatsApp was unable to provide messaging content due to its end-to-end encryption feature. The unexplained snooping had a global reach with three targets based in America and one in Mexico, the document unearthed by Forbes revealed.

(Image: AP/Unsplash)