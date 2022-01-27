China Tells US: Take Russia's Security Concerns 'seriously' & Set Aside Cold War Mentality

Amid heightened tensions between Moscow and Kyiv, China told the US on Thursday that Russia’s legitimate security concerns must be treated with "seriousness". Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on 27 January, at a time when Washington has repeatedly accused Moscow of aggression against Ukraine but Kremin continues to stress that it is not going to attack anyone. Moscow has also alleged that the claims about military aggression are used as a pretext to deploy more NATO troops near Russian borders.

"Today, in the 21st century, all parties should entirely abandon the Cold War mentality and form a balanced, effective and sustainable mechanism for European security through negotiations, and Russia's legitimate security concerns should be taken seriously and addressed," Wang said as cited in a foreign ministry statement.

Blinken and Wang also discussed the risks that might stem from an escalation in Ukraine, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement. According to Price, “Blinken underscored the global security and economic risks posed by further Russian aggression against Ukraine and conveyed that de-escalation and diplomacy are the responsible way forward.” It further added that top US and Chinese diplomats “also exchanged views on how to advance work together following President Biden’s virtual meeting with President Xi on November 15, 2021, including on managing strategic risk, health security, and climate change.”

Wang told Blinken: US should ‘stop interfering’

During the same phone call, Wang told Blinken that the United States should stop interfering in the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022. As cited by the foreign ministry, the Chinese Foreign Minister said, “The United States should stop interfering with the holding of the Beijing Winter Olympics, stop playing with fire on the Taiwan issue, and stop creating all kinds of anti-China 'circles'," stated ANI.

Separately, the Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece, Global Times reported that Wang told Blinken that a ‘country’s security cannot come at the cost of damaging other countries, also, regional security cannot be guaranteed on the basis of expanding a military bloc.’ Additionally, according to Chinese state media, the Chinese Foreign Minister called on all sides to cast aside the ‘Cold War mentality and ‘solve Russia’s rightful concerns.

(Image: AP)

