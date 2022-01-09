China: Tianjin Starts Nucleic Acid Testing Amid Increasing COVID Cases

In Tianjin, which is a coastal metropolis in Northern China near Beijing, 20 people were tested positive for COVID-19, which prompted the Chinese government to begin a citywide nucleic acid testing of its 14 million residents on Sunday. As per the reports of AP News, a 10-year-old girl and a 29-year-old woman employed at an after-school centre were the first two cases of the new COVID variant, Omicron, identified in Tianjin. As of Saturday night, 18 others had tested positive, taking the number to 20.

The positive Coronavirus cases were registered in Jinnan District in Tianjin on Saturday, according to Xinhua. The municipal centre for disease control and prevention confirmed that the first two local cases of the new variant - a 10-year-old girl and a 29-year-old woman - were discovered.

Citywide nucleic acid testing began on Sunday

The citywide nucleic acid testing began on Sunday and will be completed in four districts in the next 24 hours. The centre stated that the tests will begin at 7 am on Monday in the other 12 districts and residents will not be awarded a green health code until they receive a negative testing result. It came as Xi'an, the capital of Shaanxi Province in northwest China, has been under lockdown since December 23 due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. The officials stated that on Friday, Xi'an recorded 46 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, according to ANI.

Meanwhile, in the run-up to the Winter Olympics, which begin on February 4 in Beijing, China has scaled up its zero-tolerance COVID-19 approach. The decision of nucleic acid testing in Tianjin comes as Beijing is just 70 miles northwest of Tianjin and is connected by a high-speed rail link that takes less than an hour.

1.21 billion people fully vaccinated

On the other hand, the health official from the National Health Commission (NHC) at a press conference on Saturday stated that China has fully vaccinated more than 1.21 billion individuals, or 86.25% of the country's entire population, against COVID-19 as of Friday, according to CGTN. He Qinghua, a representative from the NHC's disease control and prevention section suggests that about 2.89 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses were delivered to people on the Chinese mainland.

(Inputs from ANI/ AP News)

Image: AP