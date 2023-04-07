China To Build Own Satellite Network Amid Concerns Over Starlink's Use In Ukraine:Report

China is preparing to deploy 12,992 satellites into orbit as part of an effort to establish a satellite network that rivals SpaceX's Starlink constellation. This information is based on a Washington Post report which cites unnamed sources. The move comes in response to calls from military officials to accelerate the development of a domestic network, following revelations of the military capabilities of Tesla CEO Elon Musk's project during the recent conflict in Ukraine.

"The Starlink constellation has finally shown its military colors in the Russia-Ukraine conflict," a Chinese academic based in Beijing said to the Post. The academic wanted to remain anonymous. In February, SpaceX asserted that its satellite technology was not designed to be weaponised, after the Ukrainian military acknowledged using the company's purportedly civilian satellite program to live-stream drone feeds and enhance the precision of artillery fire. However, the admission by Ukrainian officials has raised questions about the potential military applications of SpaceX's satellite network.

China's concerns sharpened after SpaceX announced Starshield

China's concerns about the military implications of SpaceX's satellite technology were heightened in December, when the company announced plans to launch a project called Starshield, intended to address national security needs. According to Chinese military researchers, the project would effectively involve installing a network of surveillance cameras around the world.

Know why are sattelites important for national security

Satellites are crucial for national security for several reasons. First and foremost, they provide governments with the ability to monitor events and activities taking place around the world in real time. This can include tracking military movements, monitoring weather patterns, tracking shipping vessels, or even detecting missile launches. This information can be used to inform decisions related to national security and defense.

Satellites are also used for communication purposes, including facilitating secure military communications, allowing for real-time intelligence sharing between agencies and militaries, and supporting emergency response efforts in the event of a natural disaster or other crisis. In addition, satellite imagery can be used to support intelligence gathering efforts, such as identifying potential military targets or detecting signs of weapons development. Moreover, the use of satellite technology can enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of military operations. Satellites can be used to guide weapons systems, provide real-time information to military commanders, and support navigation and logistics operations.

Given the significant role that satellites play in national security, countries with advanced satellite capabilities are often viewed as having a strategic advantage over those without such capabilities. This is why countries like China and Russia are investing heavily in their own satellite programs, and why the United States and other Western countries continue to prioritize the development and deployment of advanced satellite technology.