China To Continue To 'modernise' Nuclear Arsenal Day After P5 Nations Pledge To Avoid War

China on Monday asserted that it will continue to stockpile the nuclear arsenal as it called on the United States and Russia to draw down their own nukes just a day after the five global nuclear powers and permanent UN Security Council members that includes France, Russia, the UK, and the United States signed a pact reaffirming their goal of a nuke-free world.

Beijing has consistently pushed its ‘no first use’ nuclear policy, instead, asking the United States to rethink its own nuclear commitments. Over the recent years, China has rushed to compete in the nuclear arms race in order to counter Washington’s growing military presence in In do Pacific region.

In a joint statement on Monday, the Chinese foreign ministry said that while nuclear weapons continue to exist, "they should serve defensive purposes, deter aggression, and prevent war. We firmly believe that the further proliferation of nuclear weapons must be prevented."

'Importance' of responding to nuclear threats

China apparently reaffirmed the 'importance' of responding to nuclear threats, all the while acknowledging that avoiding wars among nuclear-weapon states was necessary and "reducing strategic risks are our primary responsibility." Beijing’s long-standing stance on its nuclear weapon policy and posture has posed risk of global ramifications as the communist regime often insisted that its nuclear arsenal is 'relatively meagre' as compared to those in possession of the United States and Russia.

According to a new report that outlined the Pentagon's new estimates, Beijing's tally of the nuclear warhead is expected to rise to around 400 within a decade. China could have up to 700 deliverable warheads by 2027 and at least 1,000 by 2030, the Pentagon report warned adding that the communist nation aims to become the global superpower and surpass the US by the middle of the 21st century.

"The accelerating pace of the PRC’s nuclear expansion may enable the PRC to have up to 700 deliverable nuclear warheads by 2027. The PRC likely intends to have at least 1,000 warheads by 2030, exceeding the pace and size the Department of Defense projected in 2020," a Pentagon report earlier warned highlighting Beijing’s aggressive behaviour towards Taiwan, India and continued assertive actions against countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

The report also claimed that China has been rigorously expanding its land-sea-and air-based nuclear delivery platforms and has been boosting infrastructure for major advancement of its nuclear forces. Beijing will likely “at least double its warhead stockpile” as it currently possesses warheads “in the low 200s,” the US warned noting China’s military capabilities. Earlier US Defense Intelligence Agency Director Robert Ashley assessed that China hold nuclear weapons in “low couple of hundreds,” and Xi Jinping’s communist regime had stockpiled over 290 nuclear non-operational warheads by 2019, which includes dormant bomber weapons.